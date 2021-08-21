Onam 2021: Some interesting things about Sadhya (with a recipe inside)

Onam is here and with it, the special scent of feast is filling the air. The traditional feast of Onam Sadhya or Onasadya finds many takers due to its exquisite range of dishes. The spread is cooked in giant urilis and served on a banana leaf, shared chef Ranveer Brar in a note he penned on Instagram.

Here are some interesting things to know about the spread of Onam Sadhya, courtesy Brar.

*The banana leaf is placed so that its narrow part always points to the left side. Sadhya is served from the top left corner of the leaf, on which is placed, in order, a small yellow banana, sarkara upperi (shakkar paras) and papad.

*Then the mango pickle, injipuli (a thick ginger tamarind curry), lime pickle, thoran, olan, avial, pachadi, kichadi, Erissery (a pumpkin chori bean combination like no other) and salt are placed in order.

“Being a texture and contrast lover, I was super intrigued by the combination of payasam and crushed papad (Apallam) -an amazing combination because it gives you the sweet and salty balance (and it soaks up the milk so that you can eat payasam with your fingers just like the pros),” he mentioned.

He also mentioned that how the festival is a reminder to eat seasonal and local foods. “Eat seasonal and local…and this festive season might initiate a very healthy phase in your life. Eat traditional because that’s what will sync with you. Try and remember what your grandmother used to cook as special festive dishes, dig out those “well-being” recipes this festive season, cook them,” said Brar.

One of the pertinent dishes as part of the grand feast is Arachuvitta Sambar or a sambar prepared with freshly ground sambar masala. Chef Kunal Kapur shared an easy recipe for this on Instagram.

“Presenting Onam Special Arachuvitta Sambar, prepared with dal and veggies. This dish is loved in both Southern and Northern,” the chef wrote.

Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients

For Sambar masala

4tbsp – Oil

1/2tsp – Hing

2tbsp – Chana dal

2tbsp – Coriander seeds

5-6 no – Dry red chilli

4tbsp – Coconut, grated (optional)

For lentils

1 cup – Tamarind pulp (strained)

Few sprigs – Curry leaves

Salt

1/2tsp – Turmeric

1tsp – Chilli powder

1 cup – Ash gourd, diced

2 no – Baby Brinjal dice

Handful – Bhindi (okra)

1 cup – Drumsticks, diced

4 cups – Toor dal (boiled, thick)

For tempering

3tbsp – Ghee

1/4tsp – Hing

4 no – Dry red chilli

2tsp – Mustard seeds

Few sprigs – Curry leaves

Method

*For sambhar masala, heat oil in a pan and add hing. Add channa dal and lightly brown it. Now add coriander seeds and sauté followed by dry red chillies. Sauce and add grated coconut. Stir and remove before it browns. Remove to a mortar pestle and grind it coarsely. Keep aside.

*In a separate pan, add tamarind water, salt, turmeric, chilli powder and curry leaves. Give a good boil and then add all the vegetables. Cook for two minutes and add boiled toor dal. Add more water and cook for five mins. Add ground sambar masala and cook for some more time.

*In a separate pan, heat ghee and add hing, mustard seeds, chillies and curry leaf. Add this tempering to the sambar, stir and serve hot.

