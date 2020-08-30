Onam sadhya special: Easy tips to make kadalai paruppu payasam (with recipe)

Make chana dal payasam with these easy tips. (Source: Ramyasprakash/Instagram)

The Onam Sadhya is incomplete without desserts, and one of the easiest dessert recipes is the Kadalai Paruppu Payasam or Chana dal payasam, which can be prepared in a jiffy. While most payasam or kheer are made with rice, chana dal payasam along with jaggery is loved by many. Since it is one of the easiest varieties, many people overlook some important tips to make it richer and tastier.

If you are an amateur payasam-maker, here is what you need to keep in mind for an aromatic chana dal payasam preparation.

*Rinse ½ cup chana dal a few times in water and then soak it for 2-3 hours. Alternatively, you can even soak for 30 minutes and then pressure-cook. Soaking reduces the cooking time.

*One can also pressure-cook the chana dal directly but keep in mind that it will take a little more time to cook.

*Make sure to add just enough water to immerse the dal.

*After adding chana dal to jaggery, keep the flame on low and keep stirring.

*Add coconut milk only after switching off the flame. Don’t heat it as it would curdle.

*Since the payasam thickens over time, it is ideal to switch off when the payasam is still runny.

*For flavour, can add a pinch of dry ginger powder.

*Leftover payasam can be refrigerated and served chilled.

To make it vegan, you can use coconut milk.

Here’s a slight tweak to the traditional recipe.

Take a look.

Kellogg’s Oats Chanadal Payasam (Kadalai parippu payasam)

Tweak the traditional recipe a little. Here’s how. (Source: Kellogg’s) Tweak the traditional recipe a little. Here’s how. (Source: Kellogg’s)

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1½ cup – Kellogg’s oats

½ cup – Chana dal

2 tsp – Garden cress (Haleem seeds)

¼ cup – Jaggery

150 ml – Soya/skimmed milk

1 tbsp – Cashew nuts

3-4 no – Cardamom (seeds, pounded)

2 tsp – Ghee

Method

*Heat ghee in a saucepan, saute the cashew nuts, soaked garden cress and keep aside in a casserole.

*Clean, wash chana dal, add one and a half cup of water and cook till done.

*Add oats, jaggery, cashew nuts, soaked garden cress and cook for five-seven minutes (if required, can add more water).

*Add soya/skimmed milk, cardamom powder and simmer for a while.

*Thicken to desired consistency.

*Serve hot.

