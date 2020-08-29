Onam sadhya: Learn to make semiya payasam with these easy tips

Usher in the festivity of Onam with this special recipe. (Source: Nestle)

Onam, a festival that fills the air with joy and happiness, is incomplete without payasam or kheer. It’s one of the most favorite desserts of Kerala and is truly luscious. Made from lentils, coconut milk and jaggery or sugar, this sweet dish of semiya or vermicelli payasam is a treat for your taste buds. However, there are certain tips to keep in mind when you are making the pudding.

If you always wanted to ace the special payasam recipe, here’s what you need to keep in mind.

*Ghee enhances the flavour. Therefore, heat the ghee and fry raisins and cashews till light brown in colour. Then, roast the vermicelli in the remaining ghee till it turns to light golden colour and set aside.

*Always use a thick-bottomed pan to heat the milk and let it boil on medium heat.

*Always add the roasted vermicelli only after the first boil in the milk. Keep stirring to avoid lumps being formed. Cook the vermicelli uncovered.

*Add sugar/sweetener and a pinch of salt. Cook until dissolved.

*Don’t heat for too long once you have added cardamom powder and dry ginger powder (optional).

*Add fried cashews and raisins along with ghee and mix well.

*The payasam normally tends to get thick as it cools down or when chilled in the refrigerator. Pour little milk and microwave it for a couple of minutes before serving.

Here’s a simple and instant recipe that you can try!

Semiya Payasam Recipe

Servings – 10

Ingredients

1/2tin or 200g – Nestlé milkmaid

1/2l – Milk

1/3 cup – Roasted Semiya (Vermicelli)

1/2tsp – Elaichi (cardamom) powder

2tbsp – Kishmish (Raisins)

2tbsp – Mixed dried fruits

Method

*Bring milk to a boil, add milkmaid, roasted vermicelli and cardamom.

*Cook for four to five minutes. Remove from flame and add the raisins and nuts.

*Serve hot.

