Onam special: Make special inji curry with this easy recipe

The season of festivities brings with it some distinct flavours and delicacies. While the celebrations may be low-key this time, you can always make up for it by indulging in good food. If you are all geared up to celebrate onam at home, it is time to look up classic recipes that can be prepared easily for the quintessential onam sadhya — the traditional and elaborate meal. One of the prominent dishes that lends a hot, sour and sweet flavour to the special Onam meal is the inji or ginger curry that makes one’s mouth watery at its sheer mention.
Don’t you agree?
Here is chef Suresh Pillai’s recipe that he recently shared on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Ginger curry! Onam begins.. an amazing Southern Kerala Sadya delicacy! The spirit of Onam is indeed complete with the very own Mother’s Love served in Banana leaf! We call it Sadhya! and indeed the fiesta begins with the touch of 101 Curry! Call it Inji Curry or Ginger curry! From Puranas till date … we are proud to own the recipe of The Majestic taste which add flavours both to taste and health! As we believe Health z Wealth! I share my part of preparation to make this holistic month…Auspicious 🙏 Ginger – 500gm Cleaned, peeled and cut in to thin round slice Shallots finely chopped – 200gm Green chillies chopped- 20gm Tamarind – Lime size (soaked in warm water) Coconut oil – for frying and tempering Mustard seeds – 5gm Whole dried red chillies – 3 Curry leaves – few Kashmiri Chilly powder – 30 gm Roasted fenugreek powder – 5gm Asafatodia powder – 2gm Jaggery – 20gm Salt to taste In a frying pan heat oil add sliced ginger and fry until crisp and slightly black in colour Grind the fried ginger in to a fine powder without adding any water, keep it aside In a pot heat the same oil used for frying ginger add mustard seeds, red chillies, curry leaves Add shallots, green chillies and sauté till golden brown on a slow heat add the spices and sauté for one minute Add tamarind water, salt and cook for few minutes Add the fried ginger powder, jaggery and mix well. Check the seasoning. അത്തം പത്തിന് പൊന്നോണം..! അഞ്ച് കറിക്ക് തുല്യമത്രേ ഇഞ്ചി കറി..! മലബാറിൽ ഇഞ്ചിപുളിയാണ് താരമെങ്കിൽ തിരുവിതാംകൂറിൽ അത് ഇഞ്ചിക്കറിയാണ്. കൊറോണയുടെ മഹാ ദുരിതത്തിനിടയിൽ ആഘോഷങ്ങളെല്ലാം ഉത്സാഹമില്ലാത്തതാണെങ്കിലും, ഏവർക്കും പോന്നോണാശംസകൾ..!
This is what he had to say: “Onam begins…an amazing Southern Kerala Sadya delicacy! The spirit of Onam is indeed complete with the very own mother’s love served on a banana leaf! We call it sadhya and indeed the fiesta begins with the touch of 101 Curry! Call it Inji Curry or Ginger curry! From Puranas till date…, we are proud to own the recipe of the majestic taste which add flavours both to taste and health!”
There is a saying in Kerala that inji curry is equivalent to having 101 curries. Check out the recipe below:
Ingredients
500g – Ginger, cleaned, peeled and cut in to thin round slices
200g – Shallots, finely chopped
20g – Green chillies, chopped
Tamarind – Lime sized (soaked in warm water)
Coconut oil – for frying and tempering
5g – Mustard seeds
3 – Whole dried red chillies
Curry leaves – few
30g – Kashmiri chilly powder
5g – Roasted fenugreek powder
2g – Asafoetida
20g – Jaggery
Salt to taste
Method
*In a frying pan, heat oil. Add sliced ginger and fry until crisp and slightly black in colour.
*Grind the fried ginger into a fine powder without adding any water, keep it aside.
*In a pot, heat the same oil used for frying ginger.
*Add mustard seeds, red chillies and curry leaves.
*Add shallots, green chillies and sauté till golden brown on slow heat. Add the spices and sauté for one minute.
*Add tamarind water, salt and cook for a few minutes.
*Add the fried ginger powder, jaggery and mix well. Check the seasoning.
Pro tips
*Can also grate ginger instead of chopping it. Squeeze out the juice, fry and coarsely grind them in a mixie.
*Instead of red chilly powder, can add more green chillies.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.