Onam 2018: All the delicacies that make up the very vast Onam sadhya feast

Like all Indian festivals, Onam celebrations are hinged as much on the festival, snake boat races and pookalams (flower rangolis), as they are on one of the most iconic components of the festival – the Onam sadhya.

Often referred to colloquially as Onam on a plate, is the sadhya includes at least 11 to 12 delicacies which are traditionally served on a banana leaf. These are simple preparations that can be made easily before lunch. Before you head on to prepare the feast, here’s a glance at what a traditional Onam sadhya looks like.

Rice: The semi-polished brown rice is the main component of the Onam sadhya, and is called kutthari.

Olan: This is a preparation of white gourd and coconut milk, seasoned with ginger and coconut oil.

Rasam: A watery dish, much like a thin soup, made primarily of tamarind, tomatoes and spices such as black pepper, chilis, asafoetida, coriander, etc. It is usually very spicy.

Tamarind-Ginger curry or puli inji: This is one of the stars of the Onam sadhya. It is a lip-smacking combination of sweet, sour and spice, made with crushed ginger and green chillis which are added to tamarind. It’s a must-have in a Kerala sadhya.

Pachadi: This preparation is generally made with sliced ash gourd (petha), but now other fruits like pineapple, grapes etc, are added to a gravy made of coconut ground with mustard and green chillis.

Sambar: The humble sambar is one of the essentials in an Onam sadhya. The thick sambar gravy is made of lentils, tamarind, tomato, drumsticks and other vegetables and is flavoured with asafoetida.

Avial: Many Malayalis swear by this simple dish, made of grated coconut, coconut milk and vegetables, seasoned with coconut oil and curry leaves.

Parippu curry: This is a lentil delicacy cooked in coconut oil or ghee and usually garnished with curry leaves.

Erissery: This preparation consists of one or two vegetables such as bananas in a curry cooked with grated coconut.

Kaalan: This is a combination of green banana, pepper, yogurt, grated coconut, jeera, green chillis and turmeric. This is made several days in advance.

Kichadi: Not to be confused with khichdhi, this has a yogurt base to which vegetables such as cucumber or beetroot are added. It’s very similar to a raita.

Thoran: This preparation of vegetables sautéed in coconut oil is a very important element of the sadhya, without it the traditional meal is considered incomplete.

Payasam: The traditional dessert, payasam comes in many varieties such as palpayasam, ada prathaman, pal ada payasam, ney payasam, semiya payasam to name a few.

