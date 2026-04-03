Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker reveals diet; says she stays away from caffeine, sugar, fried food: ‘Lower the heart rate…’

Indian professional shooter and Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker recently described her diet, sharing that she avoids certain foods to maintain a stable heart rate. “We feel more stable and relaxed when the heart rate is lower. So, that is the purpose that I don’t take caffeine, I don’t eat sugar, and I don’t consume fried food, also because I want it to be stable. When we shoot, the lower the heart rate, the more stability. And then the pulse is low,” the 24-year-old said.

Stating her mantra to feel instant calm, she told Humans of Bombay: “When you breathe in and then exhale for longer, actively, you bring your heart rate down.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the athlete’s confession, we asked an expert if these tips work for everyone.

Dr Honey Savla, consultant in internal medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said avoiding caffeine, excess sugar, and fried foods can help maintain a more stable heart rate, especially in high-performance situations. “Caffeine is a known stimulant that can temporarily increase heart rate and blood pressure. Similarly, high sugar intake may cause rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar, which can indirectly affect heart rhythm and energy levels. Fried foods, being heavy and harder to digest, may also lead to sluggishness and discomfort, influencing overall heart response,” said Dr Savla.

Manu Bhaker follows a no sugar diet (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Manu Bhaker follows a no sugar diet (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Can diet alone significantly control heart rate?

Diet plays a supportive role, but it is not the only factor. “Heart rate is influenced by many elements, including fitness level, hydration, sleep quality, stress, and breathing patterns. Athletes, in particular, train extensively to improve their heart efficiency, which naturally leads to better heart rate control. While dietary discipline helps, it works best alongside overall conditioning and mental training,” said Dr Savla.

Should the general public follow a similar approach?

The principles can be useful, but they don’t need to be followed strictly, emphasised Dr Savla. “Moderate caffeine intake is generally safe for most people, and occasional treats or fried foods are unlikely to cause harm. The emphasis should be on balance rather than complete elimination. Cutting out food groups without a medical reason may not be sustainable over time,” said Dr Savla.

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Any precautions people should keep in mind?

If someone experiences a consistently high heart rate, palpitations, or discomfort, it’s important to seek medical advice rather than try to manage it through diet alone. “Lifestyle changes can support heart health, but underlying issues like thyroid disorders, anxiety, or heart problems require proper diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr Savla.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.