Know Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra’s favourite cheat meal, street food and diet during tournaments

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has to keep his diet in check, of course, but turns out the 23-year-old is also a foodie who loves desi foods.

Speaking to ESPN in an interview prior to his victory, the athlete said he loves eating gol gappas when it came to fast foods. He said as a professional athlete, there is “no harm” in eating them.

“It’s mostly water and most of your stomach gets filled with water. The papri is quite big but the amount of flour is very little. It’s mostly water that’s going inside you. There is some amount of spice but that’s another matter…there’s about as much flour as would be in a couple of rotis. Even if you think you are eating a lot, you are mostly filling yourself with water,” he was quoted as saying.

Not just gol gappas, Neeraj also has a sweet tooth and likes to eat “fresh homemade churma”. “It has a lot of ghee and sugar, so it’s something we can’t eat during training so it’s something I really enjoy,” he said.

In fact, he likes to gorge on “a lot of sweets” whenever he has a chance to eat a cheat meal. “I usually restrict the amount of sweets I eat normally so when I get the chance to have a cheat meal, I’ll usually eat a lot of sweets. I don’t even care what kind of sweets they are,” he said.

Neeraj also shared his diet routine, especially during tournaments. “On match days, I don’t like to eat anything that’s too fatty. I prefer eating things like salads or fruits. I also like to eat things like grilled chicken breast and eggs.” He also said he could eat bread and omelette “any time of the week” and it is what he eats “more often than anything”.

Talking about the changes he incorporated in his diet recently, Neeraj further added, “I’ve added salmon fish to my diet…For my recovery, I have a lot of fresh fruit juice. It can’t be packaged. I’ll usually have a couple of glasses of fresh juice after my workouts.”

