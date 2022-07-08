Here’s what makes olive the ‘ultimate heart-healthy snack’

As a pizza topping or pickled — olive is relished in many ways, especially as part of Mediterranean cuisine. But did you know that the stone fruit also comes packed with numerous health benefits — from being a good source of antioxidants to being rich in vitamin E?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, recently took to Instagram to share the many benefits of consuming this fruit. “Olives are delicious and fun to eat. But did you know about the many surprising health benefits they offer?” she captioned the post.

Also Read | | Sealed with an Italian kiss: 433 pairs eat single strand of spaghetti each simultaneously to make Guinness record

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Ultimate heart healthy snack: High cholesterol and blood pressure are both risk factors for heart disease. Oleic acid, the main fatty acid in olives, is associated with improved heart health. It may regulate cholesterol levels and protect LDL (bad) cholesterol from oxidation, she wrote.

Help regulate appetite : She also mentioned that olives can edge off appetite. This is because the monounsaturated fatty acids contained in healthy olives slow down the digestion process and stimulate the hormone cholecystokinin, which sends messages of fullness and satisfaction to the brain.

Support skin health : Olives are a great source of tocopherols (vitamin E) and tocotrienols which helps to support cell function, the immune system, and skin health. Vitamin E has been found to protect skin from ultraviolet radiation, therefore, helping to defend it against skin cancer and premature aging.

Works well for arthritis : Olives contain anti-inflammatory compounds called oleocanthal which prevent the formation of inflammatory COX-1 and COX-2 enzymes. These enzymes could lead to diseases like arthritis and type-2 diabetes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!