The cooking oil controversy: What new study on oleic acid and pancreatic cancer reveals

A recent research study from Yale School of Medicine indicates that some fats promote cancer, particularly pancreatic cancer. One of them in particular is oleic acid, the primary fatty acid in olive oil, avocado and canola oils, sunflower and safflower oils, which “may be accelerating tumor growth in ways scientists never anticipated”.

The research was published April 29, 2026, in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

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“It’s really the type of fat that you’re consuming, not just total fat content,” noted Christian Felipe Ruiz, PhD, an associate research scientist in Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Genetics and lead author of the study. “Depending on the type of fat that you consume, it can go completely different ways. We found that some fats promote cancer, as we would expect, while other fats are really good at suppressing cancer.”