Try this simple test at home to know if the oil you use is adulterated

Oil is one of those kitchen ingredients that you consume on a daily basis. While there are a variety of cooking oils in the market, there are chances of some being adulterated too.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a simple test that you can do at home to check tri-ortho-cresyl-phosphate (TOCP) adulteration in oil.

Back in 1988, a fair price shop in Behala Buroshibtala, a suburb of Kolkata, sold rapeseed oil containing TOCP, a oil-like cheap chemical. The consumers, who used the cooking oil, soon started to feel its toxic effects in their bodies, mentions a 2019 article tiled ‘Poison in the Frying Pan’, published in Bengal Physician Journal. It states, “The first symptoms started like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea, but it quickly escalated into ascending motor paralysis.”

Tri-ortho-cresyl phosphate is an adulterant that is similar in colour to edible oil. It is soluble in oil and does not alter the taste too much.

So, how do you test if the edible oil you use is adulterated? Here’s a method FSSAI recommends:

*Take 2 ml of oil in a container

*Add a little amount of yellow butter to it

*The unadulterated oil remains unchanged. However, if the oil is adulterated, it immediately changes colour and turns red.

How about trying this test?

