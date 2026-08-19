‘I’m off food’: Ravi Kishan shares he has lost 15 kgs in two months

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Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, 57, recently revealed in a podcast that he has stopped consuming grains for the past two months. “I am preparing my body. Making my body ripped, shrunk. I have lost some 15 kgs from what I was during the Lapaata Ladies film. I am off food. I am on fruits,” he told the Suno India podcast in Hindi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from his revelation, we asked an expert.
“While fruits are undoubtedly nutritious, surviving primarily on fruits is not a balanced or sustainable way to lose fat or build a muscular, defined body,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, fruits provide valuable fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and carbohydrates, but they are generally inadequate in protein and essential fats when consumed as the primary or only food source. Goyal noted, “Achieving a ‘ripped’ physique requires reducing body fat while preserving lean muscle mass, and adequate protein intake is crucial for preventing muscle loss during a calorie deficit. A fruit-only diet may cause rapid weight loss because of a significant reduction in total calorie intake, but some of that loss could come from water and lean muscle rather than body fat alone.”
Another concern is that relying exclusively on fruits for an extended period can make it difficult to meet requirements for nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, calcium, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and high-quality protein. “The high carbohydrate load may also be unsuitable for some individuals with impaired blood glucose regulation when the diet lacks sufficient protein and fat to balance meals,” said Goyal.
For achieving visible muscle definition, a more evidence-based approach would combine a moderate calorie deficit with adequate protein, resistance training, sufficient carbohydrates to fuel workouts, healthy fats, and proper recovery. “Extreme diets may produce faster changes on the weighing scale, but they are difficult to sustain and can compromise muscle mass and nutritional adequacy,” said Goyal.
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Ravi’s revelation underscores that celebrity transformation diets are often designed for short-term aesthetic goals and should not automatically be copied by the general public. “Sustainable fat loss comes from balanced nutrition, appropriate calorie control, strength training, and consistency,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.