‘I’m off food’: Ravi Kishan shares he has lost 15 kgs in two months

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, 57, recently revealed in a podcast that he has stopped consuming grains for the past two months. “I am preparing my body. Making my body ripped, shrunk. I have lost some 15 kgs from what I was during the Lapaata Ladies film. I am off food. I am on fruits,” he told the Suno India podcast in Hindi.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from his revelation, we asked an expert.

“While fruits are undoubtedly nutritious, surviving primarily on fruits is not a balanced or sustainable way to lose fat or build a muscular, defined body,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.