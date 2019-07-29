Sweet success: Odisha’s Rasagola gets GI tag

Odisha on Monday received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its own version of Rasagola, culminating years of sustained efforts by the state government and cultural historians in the state.

A GI tag recognises a product as distinctive to a particular locality or region or country.

A certificate from the Geographical Indication Registry, Government of India, said that the GI tag for “Odisha Rasagola” has been registered in the name of The Odisha Small Industries Corporation Limited and Utkala Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti (Utkala Sweetmakers Business Body).

With the tag, the sweet now appears in Class 30 of GI tagged products that includes other items such as coffee, tea, cocoa, sugar, rice, tapioca, sago, artificial coffee, flour and preparations made from cereals, bread, pastry and confectionery besides ices, honey, treacle, yeast, baking powder, salt, mustard, vinegar, sauces and spices.

Kandhamal Haldi, turmeric powder produced by tribal farmers in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, was the first product to receive a GI tag in the state.

Last year, the Odisha government had filed for geographical recognition of “Odishara Rasagulla” with the Geographical Indications Registry office in Chennai.

The state government was under pressure to file for recognition of its variant of the sweet after West Bengal was awarded the GI tag for its own variant in 2017. Variants of the sweet can be distinguished on the basis of parameters such as size, weight, colour, sweetness and density, sources at GI said.

In 2015, the Odisha government had formed three committees to study the origin of the Odiya Rasagola, examine grounds on which other states laid claim to it and to collect historical documents as evidence. Odisha has also been celebrating Rasagulla Diwas since 2015.