Make delicious, healthy dhoklas with oats and ragi (recipe inside)

The taste of soft, succulent dhoklas is drool-worthy. But what if you can give it a healthy twist and enjoy guilt-free all while retaining the taste?

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared an easy recipe for making juicy dhoklas with oats and ragi, both of which have health benefits, along with a recipe for green chutney to serve it with.

Check out Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe here:

Ingredients

1 cup – Finger millet (ragi) flour

½ cup – Oats, powdered

½ cup split – Skinless black gram (dhuli urad dal) flour

⅓ cup – Yoghurt (dahi)

Salt to taste

½ tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Ginger-green chilli paste

½ tsp – Baking soda

1 tbsp – Oil + for greasing

Green chutney to serve

Tempering

2 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

2 tsp – White sesame seeds

1-2 – Green chllies, slit

6-8 – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Sugar

Chopped fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method

* Combine together finger millet flour, oats powder, split skinless black gram flour, yogurt and 1¼ cups water and whisk till a smooth batter is formed. Cover and set aside to ferment for 6-8 hours.

*Add salt, cumin powder, red chilli powder, ginger-green chilli paste and baking soda and mix well.

*Brush a dhokla thali with some oil.

*Add 1 tbsp oil into the batter and mix well. Pour this into the greased thali.

*Heat sufficient water in a steamer. Place the thali into the steamer basket. Cover and steam for 12-15 minutes.

*Remove the thali and allow to cool slightly.

*Scrape the sides of the thali and cut into squares.

*To make the tempering, heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add white sesame seeds, green chillies, curry leaves and sugar and mix well. Add ¼ cup water and mix well. Pour this onto the dhokla.

*Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve with green chutney.

Excited to try this?

