Sooji vs oats for breakfast: A nutritionist breaks down the difference

Choosing the right breakfast can set the tone for your entire day, and with so many options available, it can be challenging to decide what’s best for your health. Among the popular choices, sooji (semolina) and oats are often compared for their nutritional benefits and versatility in the kitchen.

While both have their own set of advantages, the debate over which is the better breakfast option continues. Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Oats and sooji (semolina) are whole grains, although they have different nutritional profiles. Oats are the ultimate dietary fibre source because they are high in soluble fibre, specifically beta-glucan. This kind of fibre supports healthy digestion, lowers cholesterol, and controls blood sugar. While sooji contains some fibre, the quantity is significantly lower compared to oats.”