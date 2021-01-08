Should you have oats for breakfast? Find out here

The next time you are feeling hungry, don’t think twice before rewarding yourself with the goodness of oats.(Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Oats are one of the healthiest grains, and health enthusiasts will agree that there is nothing like a bowl of oats combined with fresh fruits to keep hunger pangs away in a nutritious and delicious way.

Oats are not only a great source of vitamins and minerals such as copper, iron, magnesium, zinc and folate, the grain is also great for those who want to lose weight because it stays in the stomach for longer. “The fuller you feel, the less likely you are to snack and add up calories. Oats are also high on beneficial plant components called polyphenols. Moreover, a unique group of antioxidants called avenanthramides is found only in oats,” said Dolly Kumar, founder of Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

However, there has always been some confusion about the perfect time to consume certain fiber-abundant foods, including oats. While most people prefer eating oats for breakfast, is it really the right time to have them?

“Oats are good for your health anytime, and there is no specific time or season when oats are more beneficial. So you can have them without any worries,” Kumar tells indianexpress.com

For breakfast

Have steel-cut or rolled oats for breakfast. “They make you feel fuller and hence, keep away from unwanted food indulgences throughout the day. It especially comes in handy for those observing diets to constrict cravings,” she says.

Lunch and dinner

If you want to have a light meal, then turn to oats. They can be prepared in no time. If you prefer to keep your late-night dinner lighter, then oats are your answer.

For snacking

“When you get hunger pangs, you can eat oats and save yourself from indulging in something unhealthy. In short, you can increase oatmeal servings if you want to stay away from other packaged and junk foods” says Kumar.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle