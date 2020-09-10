Breakfast bowl: Start your day on a healthy note with this oats recipe

Count on this easy recipe for a quick breakfast. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many of us opt for a nutritious bowl of instant oats to kick-start the day on a healthy note. But did you know there is a variety of oats which is healthier? Yes, we are talking about oats groats, the least processed of the many types of oats available in the market. If you are wondering about the difference, allow us to tell you that the whole oat groat, which resembles broken wheat porridge, has more texture and flavour, and therefore, considered healthier. This is why it also takes longer to cook.

So, would you like to try oat groats for a lip-smacking breakfast?

Here’s a simple recipe from lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

Ingredients

Oat groats, soaked overnight

Water

Cranberries, optional

Sunflower seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Chia seeds

Raw cocoa powder

Method

Slow cook soaked oats in water.

Add cranberries and other seeds of your choice.

Sprinkle chia seeds. Add a dash of cocoa powder.

Coutinho said that the dish is filling and tastes “awesome”. He added that a “portion of nuts on the side” can help keep the balance.

