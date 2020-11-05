scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Would you like some oats rolls for dinner tonight?

Satiate your taste buds with this easy recipe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 5, 2020 8:50:20 pm
We are all for trying something different yet healthy for dinner every day. So if you feel bored with your regular dinner menu, how about switching things up with a nutritious roll tonight? If that sounds exciting to you, check out the recipe below.

Here’s a special recipe from chef Vineet Bhatia that you will surely like.

Oats dinner rolls

Ingredients

Yeast
Water
Sugar
Milk
Oats

ALSO READ | Here’s how to bake eggless pav without an oven

Method

*In a bowl, mix yeast, water and sugar. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
*In another bowl, add warm milk, quick oats, honey, salt and butter.
*Mix and keep aside for a few minutes.
*Now mix the yeast water with flour and add to the milk and oats mixture.
*Knead to form a soft, sticky dough.
*Keep in a greased bowl. Cover and let it rest for 45 minutes.
*After 45 minutes, deflate the dough.
*Grease a baking tin and place small dough balls on it.
*Cover and rest for 30 minutes.
*Uncover and milk wash. Sprinkle with oats.
*Bake in a preheated oven at 180-degree celsius for 25 minutes.

