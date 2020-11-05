Would you like some oats rolls for dinner tonight?

Would you like to make some dinner rolls? (Source: Unsplash)

We are all for trying something different yet healthy for dinner every day. So if you feel bored with your regular dinner menu, how about switching things up with a nutritious roll tonight? If that sounds exciting to you, check out the recipe below.

Here’s a special recipe from chef Vineet Bhatia that you will surely like.

Oats dinner rolls

Ingredients

Yeast

Water

Sugar

Milk

Oats

Method

*In a bowl, mix yeast, water and sugar. Let it sit for 10 minutes.

*In another bowl, add warm milk, quick oats, honey, salt and butter.

*Mix and keep aside for a few minutes.

*Now mix the yeast water with flour and add to the milk and oats mixture.

*Knead to form a soft, sticky dough.

*Keep in a greased bowl. Cover and let it rest for 45 minutes.

*After 45 minutes, deflate the dough.

*Grease a baking tin and place small dough balls on it.

*Cover and rest for 30 minutes.

*Uncover and milk wash. Sprinkle with oats.

*Bake in a preheated oven at 180-degree celsius for 25 minutes.

