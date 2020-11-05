Would you like some oats rolls for dinner tonight?

We are all for trying something different yet healthy for dinner every day. So if you feel bored with your regular dinner menu, how about switching things up with a nutritious roll tonight? If that sounds exciting to you, check out the recipe below.
Here’s a special recipe from chef Vineet Bhatia that you will surely like.
Oats dinner rolls
Ingredients
Yeast
Water
Sugar
Milk
Oats
Method
*In a bowl, mix yeast, water and sugar. Let it sit for 10 minutes.
*In another bowl, add warm milk, quick oats, honey, salt and butter.
*Mix and keep aside for a few minutes.
*Now mix the yeast water with flour and add to the milk and oats mixture.
*Knead to form a soft, sticky dough.
*Keep in a greased bowl. Cover and let it rest for 45 minutes.
*After 45 minutes, deflate the dough.
*Grease a baking tin and place small dough balls on it.
*Cover and rest for 30 minutes.
*Uncover and milk wash. Sprinkle with oats.
*Bake in a preheated oven at 180-degree celsius for 25 minutes.
