This breakfast recipe will keep you ‘feeling fuller for longer’

Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day which gives you the energy to carry out day-to-day activities. Hence, the right breakfast not only provides you with energy but essential nutrients required by your body.

One such nutritious food that is commonly consumed for breakfast is oats. High in fiber, oats are quick and easy to prepare and come power-packed with numerous health benefits.

As such, celebrity nutritionist Luke Coutinho recently shared a healthy preparation of oats groats on his YouTube channel. “Here’s a quick, easy, and healthy preparation of oats groats. It is simple, high in fiber and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. You can also add any of your favourite toppings,” he wrote on Facebook.

Check out the recipe below:

Oat groats recipe

Ingredients

*1 cup gluten free oat groats

*3 cups water

*2 cup almond milk optional

*A pinch of Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon

*2 tsp chia seeds soaked

*1 tsp cacao powder

*1 tsp pumpkin and sunflower seeds soaked seeds

*2 tsp cashews, walnuts, almonds soaked and chopped nuts

Method

*Heat 3 cups of water in a saucepan. Once it boils, add soaked gluten-free steel-cut oats.

*Reduce heat and let it simmer for 20 minutes.

*Stir occasionally until the mixture becomes very thick.

*Remove from heat.

*Add mix-ins, such as 1 tbsp cacao powder and a pinch of Sri Lankan cinnamon.

*Let the oatmeal rest for 5 minutes.

*Once it cools down, add almond milk

*Add toppings of seeds and nuts.

