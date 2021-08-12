Chef shares simple recipe to make creamy oat milk; watch

Various plant-based alternatives for milk are now available, especially for those who are lactose intolerant or follow a vegan diet.

One such milk is made from oats. Turns out, you do not have to buy an expensive packet of oat milk from the market. You can easily make oat milk at home with just two ingredients.

Chef Saransh Goila recently shared an Instagram video in which he showed how to prepare creamy oat milk with just a cup of rolled oats and some cashews. Take a look:

Ingredients

12 pcs (25g) – Soaked cashew

1 cup – Raw rolled oats

1 l- Chilled water

Method

*Blend cashews and oats for 10 seconds. Make sure you do not blend it so much or the mixture will become slimy.

*Now add chilled water into the blender and blend for about 20 seconds.

*Strain the milk with the help of a muslin cloth. Squeeze the muslin cloth carefully. Your creamy oat milk is ready.

“No sliminess and superbly creamy and yes lots of protein and good fat in there. Trick is to not soak the oats and blend them for too long as both will give you a slimy end product. Use chilled water so temperature of the oats doesn’t go up while blending. Soak the cashews so they blend faster and give you a superbly creamy end product. Always shake and mix before you drink as cashew is dense and can collect at the bottom,” Goila shared.

He added, “I tried making coffee and hot chocolate with this it was DELISHAAAS. Will stay fresh in fridge for 3-4 days.”

When are you trying this?