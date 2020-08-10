Nuts to turmeric milk: Five foods you can eat to boost immunity

Have soaked almonds in the morning or cashews or peanuts as mid-meal. (Source: getty images) Have soaked almonds in the morning or cashews or peanuts as mid-meal. (Source: getty images)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, health experts are constantly emphasising on boosting immunity to keep infection at bay. And immunity-boosting tips are coming from all corners, with people advising you to pop immunity-boosting pills and other nutrient-rich foods.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, however, believes that the best way to boost immunity is by eating local and seasonal foods. She took to Instagram to suggest some basic foods that help in boosting immunity and improving overall health.

“It is not just about what you ingest but also about what you digest, absorb in your intestines, assimilate and finally excrete…We need to go back to eating more local, seasonal and traditional (foods),” Diwekar said in the Instagram video.

Here are the foods she suggested:

Nuts: Diwekar advised having a handful of soaked almonds or raisins first thing in the morning or cashews or peanuts anytime during the day as mid-meal.

Ragi/Nachni: You can have this for lunch or as ladoo for mid-meal. Here are its benefits.

Pickle: The nutritionist suggested adding homemade pickle to your diet, especially lime, amla, and mango.

Rice: This is easy to digest and has BCAA (branched-chain amino acid) which promotes protein synthesis and metabolism of glucose. They also play a role in the immune system and in brain function. You can have rice for dinner.

Turmeric milk with nutmeg: Have haldi doodh or turmeric milk with nutmeg at nighttime for good sleep.

Diwekar explains the benefits of having these foods in the video. Watch:

Are you adding these foods to your daily diet plan?

