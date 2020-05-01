Have you tried watermelon halwa? Check out the recipe

Watermelon halwa is easy to make. (Source: chefkunal/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Watermelon halwa is easy to make. (Source: chefkunal/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Why throw away the rind of the watermelon you just ate when you can use it to make a delicious dessert? Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently shared a recipe on Instagram showing how one can make halwa using watermelon rind.

“Watermelon ka halwa that is tarbooj halwa is made using the rind of the watermelon. The white portion of the melon is nutritious but lacks taste so we often discard it,” he wrote alongside a picture of the delectable halwa. The rind can also be used to make curry or chutney, he said.

Read| 3 exciting ways of eating watermelon

While it is tasteless, the rind has nutritional benefits. It is rich in fibre and helps maintain regular bowel movements, reduces cholesterol and blood sugar levels, according to Healthline. Besides, cooking the rind helps you reduce waste.

Here’s how you can make watermelon halwa, as suggested by Kapur:

Ingredients

Watermelon rind

2-3 tbsp – Ghee

1 tbsp – Semolina (Sooji)

1 tbsp – Besan (gram flour)

1/2 cup – Sugar

1/2 tsp – Cardamom powder

Nutmeg (a pinch, optional)

1 cup – Milk

Almond and pista ( a handful)

Method

* Cut the rind on both edges and peel off the green skin so that the white skin underneath shows.

* Slice the rind into small pieces. Put them in a grinder and make a puree.

* In a pan, heat ghee. Add semolina and besan and roast on low flame till it turns brown.

* Add the watermelon puree and stir on high flame till the water dries up.

* Add sugar and stir. Add cardamom powder and nutmeg. Then pour milk and cook. Add almond and pista.

* Take it out in a bowl and let it cool.

Take a look at the video:

How about making this dessert during the lockdown?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd