Add nutritious vegetable stock to your dishes; here’s a simple recipe

Vegetable stock is very easy to make. (Source: chefkunal/Instagram)

Eating healthy is extremely important to provide your body the necessary nutrients especially during the pandemic. Vegetable stock is a simple way to make your dishes healthy.

Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared a video on Instagram showing how to make vegetable stock. “This recipe is a key to your successful vegetarian cooking. You must try this recipe at home right which is loaded with nutrients,” he wrote.

This stock can be easily made with commonly eaten vegetables in any household. The recipe is very easy. Take a look:

Ingredients

1 – Onion, chopped

Few – ginger, sliced

5-6 – Garlic cloves

7-8 – Peppercorns

1 – Bayleaf

A sprig – Basil

A sprig – Rosemary

A sprig – Thyme

1 cup – Beans with trimmings

½ cup – Carrot dices with trimming

½ cup – Broccoli and trimmings

½ cup – Cauliflower and trimmings

2 pieces – Small celery sticks

1 – Tomato trimmings

3 l – Water

Method

*In a pan, add onion, ginger, garlic, peppercorns and bayleaf.

*Now add herbs of your choice like basil, rosemary and thyme.

*Add all the vegetables with trimmings.

*Now add water. Boil for an hour.

*Once done, strain the water in the pan. Your vegetable stock is ready.

You can use vegetable stock for a number of dishes, from curries to biryani and soups.