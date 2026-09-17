Nutritionist reacts to Anupam Kher’s eating habits, praises his discipline at 71: ‘The man is a machine’

Celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando recently reacted to an old clip of Anupam Kher talking about his dietary habits at 71. “Scrambled eggs and avocado toast are what I usually eat. If I am feeling luxurious, then I have chana bhatura. I love to eat,” he told Curly Tales in 2024.

Fernando, who previously worked with Kher, reacted, “He is really a foodie. The man is a machine. Personally, working with him, I can see that he is not just young at heart, but he’s disciplined, energetic, and truly young in the way he lives his life. So, what’s changed? These are small swaps celebrities make in their diet, and they do so because they understand the power of a personalised diet plan. Such a plan is not about restriction. It is about understanding your body. We make smart swaps instead of banning foods,” he said on his YouTube channel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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The shift from random, convenience-based eating to a more disciplined and balanced meal pattern with a clear focus on portion control and nutrient density rather than excess or indulgence is what helps one stay fit in their 70s. “This kind of consistency is often underestimated, but it plays a crucial role in stabilising blood sugar levels, improving digestion, and supporting sustained energy throughout the day,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Another important shift is the emphasis on quality over quantity. “Instead of heavy, calorie-dense meals, the focus has moved towards lighter, cleaner foods that are easier to digest yet nutritionally rich. This typically includes a balance of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, which together help maintain satiety while preventing sudden spikes and crashes in energy levels. For someone in their later years, this approach is particularly beneficial as metabolism naturally slows down and digestive efficiency changes,” added Goyal.

From a clinical dietitian’s perspective, one of the most impactful aspects of such a dietary change is improved metabolic flexibility. “When meals are balanced and timed well, the body becomes more efficient at utilising nutrients, reducing fat accumulation, and managing inflammation. This is especially important for ageing individuals, where maintaining muscle mass and preventing metabolic disorders becomes a priority,” said Goyal.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Hydration and digestive health also seem to play a subtle but significant role in this transformation. Cleaner eating patterns often naturally increase water intake and reduce processed food consumption, which in turn supports gut health. “A well-functioning gut not only improves nutrient absorption but also has a direct impact on immunity and overall vitality,” said Goyal.

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What makes this shift noteworthy is its sustainability. “There is no indication of extreme dieting or elimination of entire food groups, which often leads to short-term results but long-term inconsistency. Instead, the approach appears realistic, adaptable, and aligned with everyday living, making it easier to maintain over time.”

Indeed, a well-balanced, thoughtfully planned diet, practised consistently, can transform not just physical health but overall quality of life, especially as we age.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.