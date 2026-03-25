The morning change that transformed a nutritionist’s cortisol and blood sugar: ‘My gut health thanks me so much every day’

Nutritionist Apurva Agarwal recently spoke about one particular change in her morning routine that has benefited her a lot. “This one change in my morning routine has helped me achieve my goal weight, given me the skin of my dreams. My cortisol levels are absolutely balanced. My blood sugar has never been this good. My hormones are great. And my gut health thanks me so much every day. I have started consuming these beautiful, soaked nuts,” she shared in a post on Instagram.

Her morning tray includes 3 figs, which “help me in my digestion”. “I have not been constipated for a while, and I love it. Black raisins help in purifying blood. So, anyone dealing with an acne issue, this is going to be your best friend. Soaked almonds and soaked walnuts benefits we all know. These are a powerhouse of antioxidants. If you start consuming these, you are going to feel a lot healthier and stronger throughout the day. Your energy levels are going to be great. You will not have sugar cravings because these are good fats and good sources of protein in the morning. They are delicious and so filling.”