The morning change that transformed a nutritionist’s cortisol and blood sugar: ‘My gut health thanks me so much every day’

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Nutritionist Apurva Agarwal recently spoke about one particular change in her morning routine that has benefited her a lot. “This one change in my morning routine has helped me achieve my goal weight, given me the skin of my dreams. My cortisol levels are absolutely balanced. My blood sugar has never been this good. My hormones are great. And my gut health thanks me so much every day. I have started consuming these beautiful, soaked nuts,” she shared in a post on Instagram.
Her morning tray includes 3 figs, which “help me in my digestion”. “I have not been constipated for a while, and I love it. Black raisins help in purifying blood. So, anyone dealing with an acne issue, this is going to be your best friend. Soaked almonds and soaked walnuts benefits we all know. These are a powerhouse of antioxidants. If you start consuming these, you are going to feel a lot healthier and stronger throughout the day. Your energy levels are going to be great. You will not have sugar cravings because these are good fats and good sources of protein in the morning. They are delicious and so filling.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking her claim as a cue, we verified it with experts.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said soaked figs and raisins contain high amounts of fibre, which help stimulate bowel movements and keep the digestive system active. “Soaking makes them soft and easy to digest. The fibre also serves as a nutrient for beneficial gut bacteria, which helps with easy digestion and prevents bloating. When the gut is emptied in the morning, the body feels light and refreshed,” said Sheikh.
Sheikh explained that the body requires a constant supply of energy after an overnight fast. “Almonds and walnuts contain healthy fats that delay the absorption of sugar and prevent sudden highs and lows in energy levels. When energy levels are maintained smoothly, the body remains calm, and stress hormones are less active. This helps the body remain alert and focused throughout the day.”
Does this combination assist with weight management and decreasing cravings?
Sheikh said that the combination works because it is a mix of fibre, natural carbohydrates, and healthy fats. “This combination keeps the stomach full for a longer period of time and suppresses the need to snack on unhealthy foods later. The stable blood sugar levels also decrease the sudden hunger pangs, which helps with better portion control and weight management.”
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Can this morning routine assist with skin and body functions?
Sheikh said that nuts and raisins contain antioxidants, vitamin E, and healthy fats that support skin regeneration and hydration.
“When digestion is improved, the absorption of nutrients is also improved, which is reflected in the skin’s texture and overall health. This habit should be done in conjunction with healthy eating, hydration, and regular body routines to help the body function in a more optimal manner from the beginning of the day.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.