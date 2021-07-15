Nutritionist shares simple rule to choose healthy bread

There are so many varieties of breads available these days. (Source: Getty Images)

We do not need to tell you about the numerous varieties of bread available these days. But are all of them the same or do they have different nutrition values based on their types — multigrain, brown, gluten-free?

Sharing simple tips to pick the best bread, nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal recently took to Instagram and said that one should look for only four ingredients in bread.

‘Flour, yeast, water, and salt,” she shared the simple rule.

Where to find it?

“Mostly, not in a grocery store. When you look at the ingredient label on a package of mass-produced bread or those labelled ‘gluten free’, ‘multi-grain’, you’ll see a lot more than few basic ingredients. There is just a lot of junk in these breads, even in the supposed “healthy” stuff. Buy breads from a local bakery and if you can buy from the person who actually baked it (and can tell you how they baked it), that’s even better!” she said.

She also shared a picture of Goa’s locally made Poi bread.

According to WebMD, it is important to watch the sodium content in bread.

If it’s 100 per cent whole wheat, the first ingredient listed in the ingredient label will be whole-wheat flour or 100 per cent whole-wheat flour, it mentioned.

Whole grains are known to be naturally low in fat and cholesterol free; contain protein, and offer loads of healthy fibre, resistant starch, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants.

