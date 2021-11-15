Nutritionist explains why ‘mishti doi’ is the healthier alternative to sweets

Those who have a sweet tooth know how difficult it is to stay away from their favourite sweets and desserts. Experts warn that while occasional eating is all right, one should not consume a lot of sweet food, especially in one sitting. That is because it can lead to overeating and a sudden spike in the blood sugar level which, if repeated, can lead to many lifestyle disorders including diabetes.

So, what does one do when experiencing a craving? Well, for starters, if they are just not allowed to eat sweets, they can check with their doctor on ways in which they can work through a craving. For others, there are many healthier options and alternatives to ready-made sweets and desserts.

One such healthy alternative is ‘mishti doi’. The sweetened curd gets its brownish tinge from the jaggery present in it. Many households in India have replaced processed sugar with jaggery, which serves the same purpose — of giving a sweet kick to food and beverages — but with a healthier outcome.

Mishti doi is a staple in Bengali households, and also works as a dessert option in festivities. Such is its taste that it has become popular throughout the country.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, therefore, writes on the health benefits of this delectable dessert, saying that it is a “great probiotic, good for your gut and [an] amazing sweet alternative”.

Sharing a mouthwatering photo of the doi (dahi), Agarwal writes in the caption: “Mishti doi is a fermented sweet dahi and is a very popular dessert throughout the country… Mishti doi is prepared by boiling milk until it is slightly thickened, sweetening it with gur (jaggery) and allowing the milk to ferment overnight.”

There are many ways to prepare the dish at home; if you suddenly have a craving, check out these steps to a simple recipe.

Enjoy this healthy dessert!

