Here’s what makes gond ke ladoo a ‘superfood for lactating mothers’

New mothers are often given many different kinds of homemade food with ‘healing properties’, and among them is gond ke laddoo. Post delivery, a new mother is encouraged to consume this along with dry fruits to accelerate recovery.

Talking about the nutritional benefits of gond ke laddoo, Prachi Shah, a clinical dietitian and consulting nutritionist, and founder of Health Habitat says that gond is said to enhance the production of breast milk, which is why “dadima’s recipe of gond ladoo is a super food for all the lactating mothers”.

What is gond ladoo?

They typically look like other ladoos, and are said to be exceptionally nutritious and delicious. Gond ladoos are made with edible gum, whole wheat flour, ghee and dry fruits, and are popular in north Indian homes, especially in winters.

Health benefits

According to Shah, gond is rich in calcium and is good for new mothers to make their bones strong and for preventing back pain. “The protein requirement of the mother increases after the birth of their baby. Gond ladoos have enough protein and healthy fats that nourish them. Many mothers, after delivery, suffer from urinary tract infection (UTI). Gond is immensely used in Ayurveda practices to treat UTI,” she explains, adding that gond is good for the health of skin as well.

“The mother’s immunity is at a lower level after delivery, which can lead to getting ill, cough, cold and ulcers. These ladoos can boost their immunity and treat such conditions,” the expert adds. She also states that they can improve the iron content in the body, too.

Recipe

The serving is for making 4-5 laddoos

Ingredients

– 1 ½ tbsp ghee

– ½ cup gond

– 1 tbsp almonds (chopped)

– 1 tbsp raisins (chopped)

– 1 tbsp cashews (chopped)

– 1 ½ tbsp dry coconut

– 1 tbsp dry dates (seedless)

– 1 tsp nutmeg powder

– 1 tsp cardamom

– ½ tbsp khus-khus

– 1 tbsp jaggery

– Water as per required

Note: The ingredients can be increased or decreased as per the requirement.

Method

* In a tawa, heat the ghee and gond. Crush the gond with your hands.

* Dry-roast all the dry fruits, dry coconut and khus-khus with ghee at a low flame.

* In between, add nutmeg powder and cardamom with the mixture, and keep aside.

* Let the mixture cool for some time and make a ladoo out of it.

* Store them in an airtight container for later consumption.

