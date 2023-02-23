Take care of your nutritional needs after a bariatric surgery with these healthy recipes

Bariatric surgery, a type of weight-loss surgery, is becoming an increasingly popular procedure owing to the increase in cases of obesity around the world. The surgery leads to a decrease in total calorie intake and is associated with a reduction in hunger, increased satiety, and alterations in one’s meal patterns, said Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, a bariatric surgeon.

Adding that bariatric surgery has “become an acceptable treatment option in India with more and more people coming forward to get it done”, she stated that the post-surgery period, however, needs a series of dietary and behavioral changes.

“Focusing on consuming a well-balanced diet that includes good quantities of protein and other macro and micronutrients right from the beginning is helpful for bariatric patients in the long run. Diet and lifestyle modification are lifelong affairs to maintain good health after surgery. However, we routinely see that many patients struggle to keep up with these demands post-surgery. One of the reasons for this is lack of adequate resources that can help them to ideate and follow the advice given,” she told indianexpress.com.

Additionally, according to Dr Aparna, 22 per cent of the world’s population is vegetarian. “In India, the number of people practising vegetarianism is even higher. Lack of intake, food intolerance coupled with vegetarianism makes it difficult to meet the protein requirements after surgery,” said Dr Aparna, whose book — Vegetarian Bariatric Recipes: a Global Cook Book from India — aims to help vegetarian patients who undergo bariatric/metabolic surgery meet with the daily nutritional requirement.

Here are two recipes from the book

Amaranth Milk Smoothie

Contributed by certified IYCF counsellor, diabetes educator Dr Kajal Pandya Yeptho, India

Ingredients

10g – Puffed amaranth (ready to eat)

200ml – Skimmed milk

12g – 100% whey protein powder

Artificial sweetener: optional

Total energy

152 kcal

Proteins

13.2 g

Carbohydrates

22.3 g

Fat

1.3 g

Method

*Take ready to eat puffed amaranth and soak in skimmed milk for 30-40 minutes to make it soft and easy to dissolve.

*Add whey protein powder just before blending.

*Mix well in a blender.

*If needed, strain, and pour in a glass and serve chilled.

“Amaranth is a good source of protein, fibre, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and iron. Amaranth helps to reduce inflammation, is gluten-free, and aids digestion. Milk is a source of protein and calcium. Whey protein is the best type of protein which is easily utilised by the body,” mentioned Dr Pandya.

Quinoa is a rich source of protein (Source: Pixabay) Quinoa is a rich source of protein (Source: Pixabay)

Quinoa and Berry Fusion

Contributed by dietitian Pooja Lakhani

Ingredients

30g – Quinoa

80g – Strawberry

40g – Banana

80ml – Skimmed milk

10g – Almonds

10g – Dates

1/2tsp – Baking soda

1/2 cup – Water

Method

*Wash quinoa thoroughly with water and let it dry completely. This helps to reduce the sarponin content. Grind it to form a fine powder.

*In a non-stick pan, add thoroughly chopped strawberries and water to form a chunky sauce.

*Blend quinoa powder, baking soda, and chopped almonds together. Add banana, dates, and cinnamon powder. Blend.

*In a glass bowl, add three quarters of the prepared quinoa mix. Next add strawberry sauce in the middle. Finish it by covering with the remaining quinoa mix.

*Bake for 25 minutes at 180 degrees and serve warm.

