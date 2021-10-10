Nutrition alert: Here’s a simple and healthy Navratri fasting plan

The nine-day long festival of Navratri is celebrated across the country with a spirit of divinity. During the nine auspicious days, many people also observe a fast.

“During navratri, those fasting abstain from eating any grains or ‘anna‘, and eat seasonal produce. Foods like sweet potato, arbi, raw banana, potatoes, yam, dudhi/lauki or bottle gourd are consumed. These vegetables bring a sense of grounding, helping the body to maintain calmness, stability. These vegetables are packed with micro-nutrients, fibre, complex carbohydrates, essential for the body during this fasting phase. Before the beginning of winter, this also is a way to cleanse and give rest to the body, and heal,” said Karishma Shah, nutritionist and holistic wellness coach.

She added that millets, fruit and nut flours are commonly used for making traditional breads, halwas, and chutneys. “Rajgira atta (amaranth flour), singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour), raw banana flour, kuttu atta (buckwheat flour), sago are incorporated in fasting meals. These are called ‘upwas ka khaana‘. These foods are rich in vitamins and minerals, easy to digest and are lighter on the stomach. Himalayan salt or sendha namak is also a part of the meals during Navratri as it contains trace minerals and helps cleanse the body,” she shared.

A mini meal plan is here to guide you this Navratri season.

On waking up

– 5 cashews + 1 banana

Breakfast

– Kuttu dosa with chutney

– Dry fruit milk shake (choice of your milk)

Lunch

– Rajgira thepla with dudhi/lauki sabzi

– Sama khichdi

Evening snack

– Coconut water

– Roasted makhana

Dinner

– Sabudana khichdi

– Steamed sweet potato Cchaat

– Dudhi thalipeeth

