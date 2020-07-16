Nutmeg to fenugreek: Eat these foods to prevent hair loss during monsoon

Add fenugreek seeds to your meals to prevent hair loss. (Source: Getty images) Add fenugreek seeds to your meals to prevent hair loss. (Source: Getty images)

As much as we love monsoons, there is one challenge that most of us face — hair loss due to the excessively humid weather. Studies have argued that hair has the ability to exchange water molecules with both dry and humid air. During monsoon, the hair reacts with the humidity through molecular changes, driving water molecules towards the hair. As a result, airborne moisture gets absorbed by the hair strands, often making them swell. But the absorption is not uniform. So, one part of the hair might absorb a lot more moisture than another, leading to unwanted knotting, twisting, bending and causing hair fall, mentions skinandhairacademy.in.

There are, however, some remedies to try in order to reduce hair loss during monsoons. For instance, you could try this healthy DIY shampoo, made of baking soda, tea tree oil and apple cider vinegar. Apart from that, you should also keep a check on the foods you eat. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared some food tips to prevent hair loss during the season. Try these foods:

1. Methi dana (fenugreek seeds): You can have methi seeds with kadhi or khichdi at night or use it in tadka for vegetable dishes. Diwekar suggested adding the seeds to warm coconut oil, cooling it and massaging on the scalp. You can leave it overnight. “The methi dana is especially useful if it’s a hormonal issue related hair loss (PCOD, etc) as it helps improve insulin response,” she wrote on Instagram.

2. Aliv seeds (garden cess, halim): These can be soaked and consumed with milk at night. These “iron-rich seeds” can also be used to make laddoos with coconut and ghee.

3. Nutmeg: Add a small pinch of it to milk and have it before night. “The vitamin B6, folic acid and magnesium help prevent hair loss and destress,” Diwekar added.

Here are some other foods she recommended:

1. Ghee, for its essential fats

2. Turmeric, which has immunity-boosting properties

3, Curd, rich in minerals and probiotic bacteria

Try these foods to cure hair fall problems.

