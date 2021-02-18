scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

Make delicious Nutella oat bars with this quick and simple recipe

Try celebrity pastry chef Pooja Dhingra's yummy Nutella bars made with oats and brown sugar

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 18, 2021 8:00:36 pm
nutella oat barsMake Nutella oat bars with these easily available ingredients. (Source: poojadhingra/Instagram)

A lot of us cannot control our craving for Nutella and chocolate. After all, what could be better than a dessert made of Nutella and chocolate combined into one?

If you are looking for a healthy alternative without having to give up on your cravings, there’s a solution — you can try celebrity pastry chef Pooja Dhingra’s yummy Nutella bars made with oats and brown sugar.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra 🗻 (@poojadhingra)

Ingredients

75 g – Dark chocolate
125g – Butter
50g – Brown sugar
100g – Flour
75g – Oats
125g – Nutella
50g – Roasted chopped hazelnuts

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Ditch market-bought Nutella, try this homemade vegan recipe today

Method

* Melt the butter and chocolate in a microwave or in a double boiler
* Add the brown sugar and whisk well
* Fold in flour and oats
* Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20-25 mins
* Once cool, spread Nutella on top
* Garnish with hazelnuts and serve

Excited to try this simple recipe?

You can also make nutella cookies with this easy recipe.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

As Paris Hilton announces engagement with Carter Reum, take a look at the couple’s pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement