Make delicious Nutella oat bars with this quick and simple recipe

A lot of us cannot control our craving for Nutella and chocolate. After all, what could be better than a dessert made of Nutella and chocolate combined into one?

If you are looking for a healthy alternative without having to give up on your cravings, there’s a solution — you can try celebrity pastry chef Pooja Dhingra’s yummy Nutella bars made with oats and brown sugar.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dhingra 🗻 (@poojadhingra)

Ingredients

75 g – Dark chocolate

125g – Butter

50g – Brown sugar

100g – Flour

75g – Oats

125g – Nutella

50g – Roasted chopped hazelnuts

Method

* Melt the butter and chocolate in a microwave or in a double boiler

* Add the brown sugar and whisk well

* Fold in flour and oats

* Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20-25 mins

* Once cool, spread Nutella on top

* Garnish with hazelnuts and serve

Excited to try this simple recipe?

You can also make nutella cookies with this easy recipe.