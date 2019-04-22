Nutritious and tasty: Enjoy the goodness of superfoods with this Millet Beetroot Upma Cake recipe

Raising a child might be easy but raising a picky eater is no child’s game. The biggest challenge is to bring maximum possible nutrients to the plate, with the smallest of portions. And this is where millet comes to the rescue. Now promoted as superfood, millet is highly nutritious and have several health benefits.

Also, being a vegetarian, you can’t juggle between only rice, wheat, pulses and veggies all the time. My experiments with millet have given me not only great recipes but have also served me the joy of becoming a happy parent. Try this Millet Beetroot Upma Cake filled with the goodness of proteins, carbohydrates, minerals and a lot more. Your fussy little eaters will love it.

Millet Beetroot Upma Cake

Ingredients:

¼ cup – Finger millet (ragi)

½ cup – Pearl millet (bajra)

¼ cup – Split chickpeas (chana dal)

½ cup – Whole wheat daliya

1 – Medium beetroot, grated

1 inch – Ginger, grated

Green Chillies (optional)

2 tbsp – Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

* Wash the millets (ragi and bajra) thoroughly and soak them overnight or for 6 hours, minimum. Soak chana dal separately. Roast whole wheat daliya and soak it too for two hours, minimum.

* Boil water and blanch all grains together – millets, pulses and wheat daliya. Strain the mixture and keep it aside.

* Take a wok, add oil and heat it. Add grated ginger, finely chopped green chillies and grated beetroot. Saute well and sprinkle some salt.

* As beetroot starts losing its colour, add the strained mixture and cook it for a while. Cover it and let it cook for another 5-7 minutes with occasional stirring.

* Once the millets are tender enough, continue to cook till all the water evaporates.

* Plate it with colourful veggies and fruits.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi.