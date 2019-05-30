Toggle Menu
Nursing a hangover? These smoothie recipes will help you feel better

From Afterparty Caffeine to Last Nite’s Sin: In case you end up having a hangover after partying with your friends this weekend, these smoothies will come to your rescue.

Which smoothie would you like to try? (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

The weekend is not far away, and you might feel like partying the night away with your friends. While it is always advisable to keep a count of your drinks, sometimes you tend to get carried away and have one too many. It seems fun at that time, but the hangover that follows the next morning is the worse.

But don’t worry, these smoothies by Samrat Reddy, founder and managing director, Drunken Monkey will make you feel better in case you end up with a hangover.

Last Nite’s Sin

smoothie, hangover smoothie, indian express, smoothie recipe
This blend will make you feel better.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 – Glass water
2 – Lemons
1 – Slice of pineapple
1 – Apple
Hand full of grapes
1½ tbsp – Electrolyte
1 tbsp – Soaked chia seeds
1 tbsp – Soaked basil seeds

Method:

* Add all the ingredients in a blending jar and blend until smooth; then serve.

Blending time:

1-2 minutes

Party Monster

smoothie, hangover smoothie, indian express, smoothie recipe
You must try this smoothie.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 – Glass water
4-5 – Ice cubes
1 – Lime, squeezed
4-5 – Dates
½ – Chopped apple
1 – Banana

Method:

* Add all the ingredients in the blending jar and blend until smooth; then serve.

Blending time:

1-2 minutes

Afterparty Caffeine

smoothie, hangover smoothie, indian express, smoothie recipe
This smoothie will put an end to your coffee cravings.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 – Glass water
3 tbsp – Coffee
1½ – Apple
1 tbsp – Electrolyte

Method:

* Add all the ingredients in the blending jar and blend until smooth; then serve.

Blending Time:

1-2 minutes

