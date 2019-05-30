Nursing a hangover? These smoothie recipes will help you feel better

The weekend is not far away, and you might feel like partying the night away with your friends. While it is always advisable to keep a count of your drinks, sometimes you tend to get carried away and have one too many. It seems fun at that time, but the hangover that follows the next morning is the worse.

But don’t worry, these smoothies by Samrat Reddy, founder and managing director, Drunken Monkey will make you feel better in case you end up with a hangover.

Last Nite’s Sin

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 – Glass water

2 – Lemons

1 – Slice of pineapple

1 – Apple

Hand full of grapes

1½ tbsp – Electrolyte

1 tbsp – Soaked chia seeds

1 tbsp – Soaked basil seeds

Method:

* Add all the ingredients in a blending jar and blend until smooth; then serve.

Blending time:

1-2 minutes

Party Monster

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 – Glass water

4-5 – Ice cubes

1 – Lime, squeezed

4-5 – Dates

½ – Chopped apple

1 – Banana

Method:

* Add all the ingredients in the blending jar and blend until smooth; then serve.

Blending time:

1-2 minutes

Afterparty Caffeine

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 – Glass water

3 tbsp – Coffee

1½ – Apple

1 tbsp – Electrolyte

Method:

* Add all the ingredients in the blending jar and blend until smooth; then serve.

Blending Time:

1-2 minutes