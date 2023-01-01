Nursing a hangover after a party? Consume these foods and beverages for relief

After a night of partying, some drinking, many people experience a hangover, which can have varying degrees, but is largely discomforting. It is, therefore, important to be aware of this and to drink responsibly.

What is a hangover, you ask? A hangover is a group of “unpleasant symptoms” that can occur after drinking too much alcohol. “These symptoms can last for up to 24 hours and may include a headache, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, thirst, dizziness, nausea, cognitive impairment, and mood changes,” says Sumaiya A, clinical dietitian, CDE, Fortis Hospital Kalyan.

According to the expert, a beverage made by mixing sweet lime juice and coconut water may be effective in reducing the effects of a hangover. Additionally, consuming cheese, tomato, and cucumber may also help alleviate hangover symptoms.

The dietitian lists the following foods and beverages that can help reduce or overcome hangover symptoms; read on.

1. Watermelon: Dehydration and decreased blood flow to the brain are common causes of a hangover headache. Watermelon can help reduce the headache, because it has high water content that rehydrates the body.

2. Tomato: Drinking tomato juice may potentially help alleviate the symptoms of a hangover, because it contains compounds that can protect the liver from damage caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

3. Coconut water: As hydration is an important part of recovery, drinking coconut water may be a helpful way to achieve this. Coconut water contains electrolytes, which can help replenish the body’s fluid balance and make it an effective choice for rehydration.

4. Banana: Alcohol disrupts the body’s natural mechanisms for maintaining hydration, and this can lead to a loss of electrolytes such as potassium. Bananas are rich in potassium, and they can help restore electrolytes and support the body’s recovery process.

5. Oranges: Glutathione is an antioxidant that helps detoxify the body. Its level decreases during alcohol consumption. Oranges are rich in vitamin C, and it helps to prevent the decrease of glutathione levels in the body.

6. Ginger: Ginger is an effective home remedy for nausea. It proves helpful for hangovers associated with nausea.

7. Oatmeal: Oatmeal consists of complex carbohydrates that release sugar slowly in the bloodstream. Having oatmeal after a night of heavy drinking could be helpful with hangovers associated with fatigue and low blood sugar levels.

8. Sweet potatoes: They are rich in vitamin A and contain several other nutrients that may help to overcome a hangover. Vitamin A, being anti-inflammatory, helps to fight off inflammation associated with hangovers.

“There is no magical cure for a hangover. Incorporating certain foods and beverages into your diet after a night of drinking may help improve some of the symptoms and effects,” the expert concludes.

