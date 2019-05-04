Not sure what to make this weekend? Try one of these delicious recipes

Weekends are the perfect occasion to enjoy with your family and friends and indulge in some great food. So invite your loved ones over and enjoy the best of diverse flavours with these delicious recipes.

From Chocolate Gulab Jamun to Methi Chaman, these recipes by Arushi Gupta, director, BOA Village are sure to make your weekend feel delicious.

Kung Pao Chicken with Asparagus

Ingredients:

200g – Chicken breast (boneless)

5g – Red chili paste

5ml – Tomato ketchup

5ml – Chili bean sauce

5ml – Oyster sauce

5g – Bullet chili

50g – Asparagus

15g – Onion scallions

10g – Ginger

15g – Spring onion

10g – Garlic (chopped)

10g – Peanut

3g – Salt

2g – White pepper powder

3g – Sugar

5ml – Dark soya sauce

5ml – Seasme oil

10g – Potato starch

20ml – Oil

100ml – Water stock

1 – Egg white

Method:

*Cut the chicken breast into cubes and marinate with one egg white, salt, white pepper powder, one spoon of potato starch and let it dissolve. Let it stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

*After 10 minutes, shallow fry the chicken for 6 to 7 minutes and put it in another bowl.

*In a wok, put oil and sauté bullet chili, ginger and chopped garlic. Prepare the sauce by combining soya sauce, oyster sauce, red chili paste, tomato ketchup, chili bean sauce, salt and white pepper and sugar.

*Now add 100 ml of stock water to the mix and thicken it by adding chicken, onion, asparagus, potato starch, and sesame oil.

*Garnish with roasted peanuts before serving.

Chocolate Gulab Jamun

Ingredients:

40g – Dhaap khoya

20g – Regular khoya

10g – Paneer

0.5g – Green cardamom powder

20g – Chocolate

100g – Sugar

5g – Lemon

100g – Dalda

5g – Corn flour

5g – Refined flour

2 cups – Water

Method:

*Put sugar, two cups of water and lemon in a pot and boil it to make a thick syrup.

*Melt chocolate on a double boiler and make a little ball. Keep it in the freezer.

*Take dhap khoya, regular khoya, paneer, cardamom powder, corn flour and refined flour in a bowl and mix well.

*Rub it gently with the help of your palm and freeze it for 10 minutes.

*Heat dalda in a heavy base pan on low flame.

*Take the mixture and place the chocolate ball in the centre.

*Cover the chocolate ball with the mixture and give shape to gulab jamun.

*Fry it in dalda on low flame till its dark brown.

*Take out and dip in sugar syrup.

*Leave it to cool down for a bit.

Methi Chaman

Ingredients:

150g – Paneer

20ml – Refined oil

3g – Garlic

3gm – Ginger

3gm – Green Chilly

300gm – Spinach

30gm – Kasoori Methi

50gm – Chop masala

50gm – Tomato gravy

50gm – White gravy

2g – Deggi mirch

1gm – Garam masala

1g – Jeera powder

1gm – Salt

20gm – Butter

30ml – Cream

1gm – White sesame seeds

1gm – Garlic flakes

30gm – Cashew nut

20 gm – Melon seed

80g – Chopped onion

100g – Tomato

2g – Haldi powder

Method:

*Boil tomato and add deggi mirch, salt, sugar, ginger, garlic, green chilly, 2 tablespoon oil, and one cup water until the tomato turns tender.

*Cool it down and make a paste in a blender.

*In a pot, boil cashew nut and melon seeds in one cup of water.

*Cool it and make a fine paste.

*Heat oil in a pan, and add chopped onion and fry until brown. Now add tomato and cook.

*Add salt, deggi mirch, haldi powder, dhania powder, ginger garlic paste and cook until the tomato is cooked perfectly.

*Boil spinach and divide it into two parts – make puree of one half and chop the other.

*Take a pan and heat two tablespoon oil and add cumin seed, garlic, ginger, green chilly and saute them. Add Kasoori methi to this mix.

*Add the spinach (chopped and gravy both) and saute it for a minute.

*Add the tomato gravy, white gravy, chop masala and cook. Add some deggi mirch, jeera powder and garam masala powder. And salt to taste.

*Add cream and butter, and mix well.

*Garnish with fried garlic flakes, sesame seeds an cream.

Banarasi Dum Aloo

Ingredients:

20ml – Refined oil

1g – Jeera (whole)

3g – Ginger

3g – Green chilly

300g – Banarasi gravy

1g – Salt

3g – Deggi mirch

1g – Jeera powder

1g – Dhania powder

1 g – Saunf powder

5g – Pomegranate seeds

1 – Tandoori potato

20g – Cream

20g – Butter

3g – Almond

3g – Cashew nut

3g – Raisin

30g – Green peas

20g – Khoya

2 – Aniseed

Method:

*Take a big-sized patato and cut it into barrel shape and fry until till golden.

*Chop almond, cashew nut, raisin, and mix it with green peas, khoya, some fried patato chips, ginger, green chilly, coriander, black salt, jeera powder, garam masala powder and make it into a mixture.

*Stuff this mix into the potato.

*Put the stuffed potato on skewer and apply some red tandoori masala and grill it in a hot tandoor and keep aside.

*In a pot, mix tomato, deggi mirch, salt, sugar, oil, green cardamom, ginger, cashew nut, star anise, and two cup water.

*Boil it till the tomato is tender. Once cool, make it into a fine paste.

*Heal oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, ginger, green chilly and crackle it. Then add deggi mirch, jeera powder, coriander powder, fennel powder and mix it well.

*Add Banarasi gravy to this mix and cook well for about 4-5 minutes.

*Now add cream and butter and mix well.

*Cut the grilled potatoes in 4-5 pieces and place on a plate.

*Cover the potato with the gravy and garnish it with cream, coriander leaf , julienne ginger and fresh pomegranate seeds.