Not sure what to make this weekend? Try one of these delicious recipes

Weekends are the perfect occasion to enjoy with your family and friends and indulge in some great food. So invite your loved ones over and enjoy the best of diverse flavours with these delicious recipes.
From Chocolate Gulab Jamun to Methi Chaman, these recipes by Arushi Gupta, director, BOA Village are sure to make your weekend feel delicious.
Kung Pao Chicken with Asparagus
Ingredients:
200g – Chicken breast (boneless)
5g – Red chili paste
5ml – Tomato ketchup
5ml – Chili bean sauce
5ml – Oyster sauce
5g – Bullet chili
50g – Asparagus
15g – Onion scallions
10g – Ginger
15g – Spring onion
10g – Garlic (chopped)
10g – Peanut
3g – Salt
2g – White pepper powder
3g – Sugar
5ml – Dark soya sauce
5ml – Seasme oil
10g – Potato starch
20ml – Oil
100ml – Water stock
1 – Egg white
Method:
*Cut the chicken breast into cubes and marinate with one egg white, salt, white pepper powder, one spoon of potato starch and let it dissolve. Let it stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
*After 10 minutes, shallow fry the chicken for 6 to 7 minutes and put it in another bowl.
*In a wok, put oil and sauté bullet chili, ginger and chopped garlic. Prepare the sauce by combining soya sauce, oyster sauce, red chili paste, tomato ketchup, chili bean sauce, salt and white pepper and sugar.
*Now add 100 ml of stock water to the mix and thicken it by adding chicken, onion, asparagus, potato starch, and sesame oil.
*Garnish with roasted peanuts before serving.
Chocolate Gulab Jamun
Ingredients:
40g – Dhaap khoya
20g – Regular khoya
10g – Paneer
0.5g – Green cardamom powder
20g – Chocolate
100g – Sugar
5g – Lemon
100g – Dalda
5g – Corn flour
5g – Refined flour
2 cups – Water
Method:
*Put sugar, two cups of water and lemon in a pot and boil it to make a thick syrup.
*Melt chocolate on a double boiler and make a little ball. Keep it in the freezer.
*Take dhap khoya, regular khoya, paneer, cardamom powder, corn flour and refined flour in a bowl and mix well.
*Rub it gently with the help of your palm and freeze it for 10 minutes.
*Heat dalda in a heavy base pan on low flame.
*Take the mixture and place the chocolate ball in the centre.
*Cover the chocolate ball with the mixture and give shape to gulab jamun.
*Fry it in dalda on low flame till its dark brown.
*Take out and dip in sugar syrup.
*Leave it to cool down for a bit.
Methi Chaman
Ingredients:
150g – Paneer
20ml – Refined oil
3g – Garlic
3gm – Ginger
3gm – Green Chilly
300gm – Spinach
30gm – Kasoori Methi
50gm – Chop masala
50gm – Tomato gravy
50gm – White gravy
2g – Deggi mirch
1gm – Garam masala
1g – Jeera powder
1gm – Salt
20gm – Butter
30ml – Cream
1gm – White sesame seeds
1gm – Garlic flakes
30gm – Cashew nut
20 gm – Melon seed
80g – Chopped onion
100g – Tomato
2g – Haldi powder
Method:
*Boil tomato and add deggi mirch, salt, sugar, ginger, garlic, green chilly, 2 tablespoon oil, and one cup water until the tomato turns tender.
*Cool it down and make a paste in a blender.
*In a pot, boil cashew nut and melon seeds in one cup of water.
*Cool it and make a fine paste.
*Heat oil in a pan, and add chopped onion and fry until brown. Now add tomato and cook.
*Add salt, deggi mirch, haldi powder, dhania powder, ginger garlic paste and cook until the tomato is cooked perfectly.
*Boil spinach and divide it into two parts – make puree of one half and chop the other.
*Take a pan and heat two tablespoon oil and add cumin seed, garlic, ginger, green chilly and saute them. Add Kasoori methi to this mix.
*Add the spinach (chopped and gravy both) and saute it for a minute.
*Add the tomato gravy, white gravy, chop masala and cook. Add some deggi mirch, jeera powder and garam masala powder. And salt to taste.
*Add cream and butter, and mix well.
*Garnish with fried garlic flakes, sesame seeds an cream.
Banarasi Dum Aloo
Ingredients:
20ml – Refined oil
1g – Jeera (whole)
3g – Ginger
3g – Green chilly
300g – Banarasi gravy
1g – Salt
3g – Deggi mirch
1g – Jeera powder
1g – Dhania powder
1 g – Saunf powder
5g – Pomegranate seeds
1 – Tandoori potato
20g – Cream
20g – Butter
3g – Almond
3g – Cashew nut
3g – Raisin
30g – Green peas
20g – Khoya
2 – Aniseed
Method:
*Take a big-sized patato and cut it into barrel shape and fry until till golden.
*Chop almond, cashew nut, raisin, and mix it with green peas, khoya, some fried patato chips, ginger, green chilly, coriander, black salt, jeera powder, garam masala powder and make it into a mixture.
*Stuff this mix into the potato.
*Put the stuffed potato on skewer and apply some red tandoori masala and grill it in a hot tandoor and keep aside.
*In a pot, mix tomato, deggi mirch, salt, sugar, oil, green cardamom, ginger, cashew nut, star anise, and two cup water.
*Boil it till the tomato is tender. Once cool, make it into a fine paste.
*Heal oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, ginger, green chilly and crackle it. Then add deggi mirch, jeera powder, coriander powder, fennel powder and mix it well.
*Add Banarasi gravy to this mix and cook well for about 4-5 minutes.
*Now add cream and butter and mix well.
*Cut the grilled potatoes in 4-5 pieces and place on a plate.
*Cover the potato with the gravy and garnish it with cream, coriander leaf , julienne ginger and fresh pomegranate seeds.