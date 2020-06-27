Enjoy a fun-filled evening at home with these special noodles

Missing your party days? Why not recreate the party mood at home with a special dish from your kitchen? Something that many people enjoy is noodles. So, if you are in the mood for a party recipe, why not try rice noodles? Here is a simple recipe that chef Vicky Ratnani recently shared on Instagram.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Cooking up on Fathers Day with Tanisha. These noodles are a cracker. Enjoy.
Ingredients
2 packets – Noodles
1tbsp – Vegetable oil
1 cup – Onion, sliced
1 cup – Pepper, sliced
1 cup – Carrot, julienne
1 cup – Spring onions, sliced
1 cup – Mushrooms, sliced
1/2 no – Iceberg/romaine lettuce
1tbsp – Ginger and garlic chilli paste
1tbsp – Soy sauce
1tbsp – Schezwan sauce
1/2tsp – Turmeric powder
1tsp – Sugar
1tbsp – Coriander, chopped
1tbsp – Lemon juice
1tsp – Vinegar
Method
*Cook the noodles in boiling water according to the instructions depending upon the kind of noodles you are using. Drain, cool under running water.
*Add a few drops of oil to the noodles to prevent them from sticking to each other.
*In a wok, heat some oil to almost smoking point.
*Then add the sliced onions, peppers, carrots, spring onions and mushrooms and the ginger garlic chilli paste.
*Mix the soy, schezwan, turmeric and the sugar in a small bowl and mix well.
*Add this mix to the vegetables. Then add the noodles and toss well. Cook for five minutes. Season to taste. Serve hot.
When are you trying it?
