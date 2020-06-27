Enjoy a fun-filled evening at home with these special noodles

Enjoy your favourite noodles tonight. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram/Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy your favourite noodles tonight. (Source: Chef Vicky Ratnani/Instagram/Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

Missing your party days? Why not recreate the party mood at home with a special dish from your kitchen? Something that many people enjoy is noodles. So, if you are in the mood for a party recipe, why not try rice noodles? Here is a simple recipe that chef Vicky Ratnani recently shared on Instagram.

Take a look.

Ingredients

2 packets – Noodles

1tbsp – Vegetable oil

1 cup – Onion, sliced

1 cup – Pepper, sliced

1 cup – Carrot, julienne

1 cup – Spring onions, sliced

1 cup – Mushrooms, sliced

1/2 no – Iceberg/romaine lettuce

1tbsp – Ginger and garlic chilli paste

1tbsp – Soy sauce

1tbsp – Schezwan sauce

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

1tsp – Sugar

1tbsp – Coriander, chopped

1tbsp – Lemon juice

1tsp – Vinegar

Method

*Cook the noodles in boiling water according to the instructions depending upon the kind of noodles you are using. Drain, cool under running water.

*Add a few drops of oil to the noodles to prevent them from sticking to each other.

*In a wok, heat some oil to almost smoking point.

*Then add the sliced onions, peppers, carrots, spring onions and mushrooms and the ginger garlic chilli paste.

*Mix the soy, schezwan, turmeric and the sugar in a small bowl and mix well.

*Add this mix to the vegetables. Then add the noodles and toss well. Cook for five minutes. Season to taste. Serve hot.

When are you trying it?

