Try this guilt free non-fried gulab jamun tonight

Try this easy dessert tonight. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy dessert tonight. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Have you too, like us, been missing gulab jamuns during the lockdown? So how about making some tonight, but with a healthy twist? If you are wondering how to do that, we have the right recipe for you. This delectable gulab jamun recipe from chef Neha Deepak Shah is worth trying.

She recently took to Instagram to share the recipe for non-fried gulab jamun.

“Yes, you read it right. These are non fried and are as perfect. Super soft, and I can’t even tell these aren’t fried. My main reason for not frying things is wasting of oil and ghee. It is very unhealthy to use previously fried oil for things and so I feel this is just the best,” she said.

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Milk powder

1/4 cup – Maida/refined flour

1/2 tsp – Baking powder

1 tbsp – Ghee

2.5-3 tbsp – Milk

Sugar Syrup

1 cup – Sugar

1 cup – Water

4 to 5 – Cardamom pods

Few strands of saffron

2tsp – Rose water

Method

*Measure ingredients accurately and mix them to make a dough.

*Do not rest the dough, and don’t over knead it too. It should be smooth.

*Divide and roll into balls instantly and try avoiding cracks.

*Now place them on an appam pan greased with ghee so that the gulab jamun is not dry.

*Make sure you cook the gulab jamuns in your appam pan on medium to low flame.

*Continuously keep turning them so you get a uniform colour. Do not over cook the gulab jamun in the pan.

*Dunk the cooked gulab jamun in hot sugar syrup (which is not boiling).

Count on this desi sweet to cheer you up. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Count on this desi sweet to cheer you up. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Pro tips

*The recipe is fool proof if you follow it to the T.

*Make enough sugar syrup to soak the gulab jamun.

*Add rose water to the chashni.

*Use a big pan, because the gulab jamuns will expand a little in the syrup.

*Tastes best when served slightly warm.

