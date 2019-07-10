Plan to discard your old spices? Non-culinary ways you can use them

Spices add a lot of flavours to our food, but when stored for long can lose their distinct taste and aroma. These are telltale signs that you need to replace your spices. But did you know that apart from playing a crucial role in the culinary space, spices can be used in various other ways? From being used as a home remedy for cold and flu to aiding weight loss — they come loaded with goodness.

Advertising

So before you throw away that old bottle of spice, we would like to introduce you to some non-culinary ways in which you can use your old spices to good use.

*Fragrant wonders

Spices can be used to spread fragrance in your home. All you need to do is brew them in a pot of boiling water. Coming in contact with heat revives their scent, filling the room with a lovely fragrance. If you like citrusy notes, peel some fresh lemon or orange and add to the mix. Wait and let them work their magic.

*Non-toxic fungicide

Looking for a solution to fight fungi in your home garden? All you need a homemade cinnamon, chilli and water solution. Just brew the three ingredients together and let it cool. Once it cools down, pour the solution a spray can and spray a small quantity of it on the targeted area. This natural fungicide can be applied to both seedlings and older plants.

*Non-toxic pest control

Advertising

You may not always find time to get pest control done at home. And the pungent smell it leaves behind in the house can be hard to handle in some cases. But why opt for the same when the solution is in your own spice rack at home? All you need to keep pests away are cinnamon, rosemary, thyme, chilli peppers, bay leaves, and black pepper boiled together. Make sure to spray the spiced water solution liberally.

*Aromatic cleanser

Tired to scrubbing the floor and tiles of your kitchen and bathroom and still unable to get them to shine? Just take some dried mint leaves, baking soda and Epsom salt and mix them well. Apply the mix to the desired area and let it rest for some time. Rinse it after some time and you will be met with sparking results! You can also add some fresh lime to this mix and use it to clean glass windows and mirrors. Use a soft cotton cloth or old newspaper to effectively clean your windows.