Did you know that Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is also an amazing chef?

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has a hidden talent, which has now been shared with the world. The Mumbai-born American economist is an amazing chef, too. Publisher Chiki Sarkar, who is the co-founder of Juggernaut Books, shared a tweet that contained some lip-smacking, drool-worthy pictures of food, prepared by Banerjee himself.

“Another sumptuous meal today cooked by #abhijitbanerjee for his cookbook: pork in sesame seeds, tomato and potato soup with walnut pesto, the best Brussel sprouts you’ll ever have. #abhijitbanerjeecookbook @juggernautbooks . Cooking to save your life is out next week! (sic)” the tweet read.

As mentioned earlier, the tweet contained pictures of the dishes, as well as of the chef-in-action. He was photographed cooking pork in sesame seeds, tomato and potato soup with walnut pesto, and Brussel sprouts. The sumptuous meal is understood to be a part of his upcoming cookbook, called ‘Cooking To Save Your Life‘.

In a separate video tweet from the official handle of Juggernaut Books, we could see the delectable spread by Banerjee, as well as his book.

The Cereal Killers Book Club cooked out a blast with #abhijitbanerjeecookbook! What a spread! pic.twitter.com/RkqoGzMR5b — juggernautbooks (@juggernautbooks) November 8, 2021

Here’s how fans reacted.

it’s nice to See DAL-Bhat in table…Bangali’s never ignore this😁🥰🥰🥰 — Shawon sarkar (@MridulSarkar_11) November 10, 2021

Wow looks delicious 😋 — Chandan Mitra (@Chandan31667092) November 11, 2021

and what a suave dressed chef! — Sunaina (@sunainajairath) November 10, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Banerjee won the Nobel Prize for his work aimed at alleviating poverty in 2019, along with his spouse Esther Duflo and economist Michael Kremer.

What do you think of the food?

