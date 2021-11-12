scorecardresearch
Friday, November 12, 2021
Did you know that Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is also an amazing chef?

Check out the pictures in which he was clicked whipping some mouthwatering recipes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 12, 2021 6:20:57 pm
Abhijit Banerjee, Abhijit Banerjee news, Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee, economist Abhijit Banerjee, Abhijit Banerjee cookbook, Abhijit Banerjee cooking, Abhijit Banerjee chef, Abhijit Banerjee food, Abhijit Banerjee recipes, indian express newsBanerjee won the Nobel Prize for his work aimed at alleviating poverty in 2019. (Photo: Instagram/@abhijit_banerjee._)

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has a hidden talent, which has now been shared with the world. The Mumbai-born American economist is an amazing chef, too. Publisher Chiki Sarkar, who is the co-founder of Juggernaut Books, shared a tweet that contained some lip-smacking, drool-worthy pictures of food, prepared by Banerjee himself.

“Another sumptuous meal today cooked by #abhijitbanerjee for his cookbook: pork in sesame seeds, tomato and potato soup with walnut pesto, the best Brussel sprouts you’ll ever have. #abhijitbanerjeecookbook @juggernautbooks . Cooking to save your life is out next week! (sic)” the tweet read.

As mentioned earlier, the tweet contained pictures of the dishes, as well as of the chef-in-action. He was photographed cooking pork in sesame seeds, tomato and potato soup with walnut pesto, and Brussel sprouts. The sumptuous meal is understood to be a part of his upcoming cookbook, called ‘Cooking To Save Your Life‘.

In a separate video tweet from the official handle of Juggernaut Books, we could see the delectable spread by Banerjee, as well as his book.

Here’s how fans reacted.

Banerjee won the Nobel Prize for his work aimed at alleviating poverty in 2019, along with his spouse Esther Duflo and economist Michael Kremer.

What do you think of the food?

