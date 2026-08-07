The no-sugar habit Priya Ghanghas followed before her Commonwealth gold win

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Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas, who won a gold medal in the women’s 60kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, recently shared how, as a sports person, weight issues are always a concern. “Boxing has a lot of weight issues. So, I had given up on sweets. But now, I will eat. Jalebis and ghewar as it’s in season,” she told ANI.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Intrigued by her revelation, we reached out to an expert to understand how a no-sugar diet helps athletes.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said that athletes need to go for high-quality carbohydrates for energy and at the same time avoid excessive added sugar. “It is certainly true that cutting down on excess added sugar can have benefits for general health by improving energy balance, body composition and metabolic health. Yet merely eliminating sugar does not mean that athletic performance will improve. In fact, performance is determined by the overall quality of the diet, by having adequate calorie intake, by staying well hydrated, by getting enough sleep and by following a properly planned training programme. Athletes need enough carbohydrates both before and after exercise in order to refill their energy stores and to help with muscle recovery. A diet that is too restrictive can at times do more harm than good,” said Sheikh.
What to note?
According to the expert, it is better to concentrate on cutting down on foods that contain added sugars rather than on avoiding all sources of sugar. “Drinks such as soft drinks, desserts, packaged snacks and sweetened beverages provide calories without much nutritional value and should therefore be eaten in small amounts. On the other hand, there is no need to avoid fruits or dairy products since these offer important nutrients together with natural sugars. A balanced and sustainable way of eating is much more effective for long-term weight control than cutting out sugar entirely,” said Sheikh.
Sheikh also emphasised that a common myth is the idea that if something is labelled ‘sugar-free’ it must be healthy. “Even though a product is advertised as sugar-free, it can still be quite processed, high in calories, or contain a lot of unhealthy fats and refined starches. It is also a mistake to think that all sugars are bad; the way our body reacts to sugars that occur naturally in whole foods is different from the way it responds to sugars that have been added to processed foods,” said Sheikh.
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Individuals should concentrate on eating foods that are as close as possible to their natural state, check the ingredient lists and prepare meals that contain whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats, and a good amount of fruit and vegetables. “A balanced diet, not an extreme restriction, is still the best approach for achieving both good health and good performance,” added Sheikh.