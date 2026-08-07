The no-sugar habit Priya Ghanghas followed before her Commonwealth gold win

Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas, who won a gold medal in the women’s 60kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, recently shared how, as a sports person, weight issues are always a concern. “Boxing has a lot of weight issues. So, I had given up on sweets. But now, I will eat. Jalebis and ghewar as it’s in season,” she told ANI.

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Intrigued by her revelation, we reached out to an expert to understand how a no-sugar diet helps athletes.