Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this ‘no-oven’ Nutella cake (recipe inside)

“Stressed spelled backward is desserts, so let's turn that frown upside down with this easy-to-make eggless Nutella chocolate cake in a pan," Shivesh Bhatia, a baker, wrote on Instagram

Nutella cake, recipeThis Nutella cake can be made on a pan (Shivesh Bhatia/ Instagram)

What better way to enter the weekend than with a scrumptious chocolate cake? However, baking a cake can be a cumbersome task, especially after a long day at work. But by saying so, no way are we implying that you order one from your favourite bakery. Instead, we are here to share a recipe for a cake that can be prepared at home easily, and you do not even require an oven!

Yes, you read that right. Shivesh Bhatia, a baker, took to Instagram to share the recipe for an easy-to-make Nutella chocolate cake. “Stressed spelled backward is desserts, so let’s turn that frown upside down with this easy-to-make eggless Nutella chocolate cake in a pan,” he captioned the post.

Ingredients

*Half cup vegetable oil
*Half cup castor sugar
*One cup of yoghurt
*One-fourth cup of milk
*Two tablespoons of Nutella
*One and a half cups flour
*Two tablespoons cocoa powder
*One and a half teaspoons of baking powder
*One teaspoon of baking soda

 

Recipe

*In a bowl, add half a cup of superfine sugar, one cup yoghurt, one-fourth cup of milk, and mix them all together.

*Add two tablespoons Nutella (or as much as you like)

*Add flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder, and baking soda.

*Give it one final mix and pour the batter on a heavy bottom pan lined with parchment paper.

*Cover and cook for 50-55 minutes on the lowest possible heat setting.

*You can garnish it with chocolate ganache and some more Nutella.

 Tips 

*It’s always best to grease the pan and line it with parchment paper before you put the batter in. Use a heavy bottom pan so the cake doesn’t burn.

*Always cover with a lid and cook over low heat on an induction stove.

So, wear your chef’s hat and whip up this super easy cake and enjoy it with some hot chocolate as you binge watch your favourite show tonight!

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 09:40:36 pm
