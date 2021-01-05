No oven? Make this banana cake with flavour of custard; watch recipe video

You may have already tried baking banana bread, which turned out to be one of the most popular food trends amid the pandemic. But if you are already bored of baking the same dessert over and over again, how about making a banana cake but with a slight twist?

Food blogger Reshu Drolia recently shared a simple no-oven banana custard cake recipe that requires some simple ingredients. It is a hassle-free recipe that can be whipped up in a short time. Watch the video:

Ingredients

2 pcs – Banana

½ cup – Sugar

½ cup – Oil

1 cup – All-purpose flour

1 tbsp – Custard powder

½ tbsp – Baking soda

½ tsp – Baking Powder

½ cup – Milk

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1 tsp – Vinegar

For custard

1 cup or 200 ml – Milk

¼ cup – Sugar

¼ cup – Milk for custard paste

2 tbsp – Custard powder

Method

* Sprinkle one cup of salt in a deep pan and place a stand in it. Cover the pan with a lid and heat it for eight to 10 mins on medium flame.

*Meanwhile, peel off the bananas and cut them into pieces.

*In a blender, add the banana pieces, sugar, oil, and grind into a paste. Empty the paste in a bowl.

* In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix well. Add the dry ingredient mixture to the banana paste. Add little milk and mix well. Add some more milk and mix well to make the batter.

*Add vanilla essence and vinegar and mix.

*Now grease a baking pan with some oil. Place a baking paper in it and pour the batter. Spread it evenly.

*Now place the pan on the stand inside the pan. Bake for 35-40 mins on low flame.

*Take out the pan and let it cool. Now scratch the edges with a butter knife, invert the baking tin and take out the cake.

For custard

*In a pan, add milk, sugar. Mix as you boil.

*In a bowl, add ¼ cup milk and custard powder, and mix. Make sure there are no lumps. Add the custard mixture to the pan of boiling milk and mix until thick.

For banana custard cake

*Once the desired consistency is reached, pour the custard on the cake and spread evenly. Refrigerate for one hour.

*After taking it out from the refrigerator, cut off the edges and cut the cake into small slices. Garnish with banana slices.

Will you try this recipe?

