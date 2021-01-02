This no-fry snack which perfect for winter; recipe inside

If you are looking to take your winter binge a step forward, there is nothing like making quick and easy snacks at home that can lighten up your winter evening and add that much-needed fun and warmth. One of the sure-shot winners that can also be had as a filling meal is appe. And what better than making matar or peas appe which are non-fried. Here’s a quick recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar that’s worth a try.

Here’s what she said.

“After Matar Kachori and Matar Paratha, it’s time for my favourite Matar Ke Appe. No Fry snack that you could have any time of the day.”

Ingredients

1 cup – Semolina

1/2 cup – Curd

Some water

1 cup – Green peas

1-2tbsp – Finely chopped spring onion/dry onion

2tbsp – Finely chopped coriander

Finely chopped green chillies (as per taste)

1/2tsp – Cumin seeds

1/2tsp – White sesame seeds

A pinch of turmeric powder

Salt as per taste

1/2tsp – Fruit salt or 1/4tsp baking soda

Oil/ghee for frying

Method

*Take a mixing bowl, add 1 cup semolina

*Add 1/2 cup curd

*Add some water, mix it and rest for half an hour

*Further take a chopper/mixer jar, add 1 cup green peas (matar) and grind coarsely.

*Add peas in soaked semolina

*Add 1-2 tbs finely chopped spring onion/dry onion. You can also add freshly chopped green garlic

*Add approx 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander

*Add finely chopped green chillies (as per taste)

*Add 1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera – optional); 1/2 tsp white sesame seeds (safed til – optional); add a pinch of turmeric powder and salt as per taste and mix it well.

*Add some water if the batter gets thick

*Add 1/2 tsp fruit salt or 1/4 tsp baking soda

*Further heat up appam pan, pour some oil/ghee in all cavities and fill batter in each cavity.

*Cook it on slow to medium flame.

*Flip once it turns golden-brown, press gently with a spoon and again leave for cooking.

*Turn off the stove once both the sides are cooked well. Serve it warm with coriander-mint chutney.

