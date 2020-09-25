IPL special recipe: Try the no fry, chatpata Aloo 65 today

Make this lip-smacking recipe. (Source: MeghnasFoodMagic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Chatpata snacks are always welcome! And it would not be wrong to say that they are the perfect munchies while cheering for your favourite IPL team. So in case you are looking for a mouth-watering snack to indulge in while enjoying today’s match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, your search ends right here. We have the perfect no-fry recipe for aloo 65 — trust us, it’s a sure shot winner!

Check out the simple recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar.

“Normal belief is that aloo 65 (similar to chicken 65 or veg 65) is fried; but I have made this twist with no-fry version. And yes, that crunch you get in the fried version, is in this no fry version too. Now you can’t complain about no crunchy texture in the mouth,” said Kamdar.

Instead of regular potatoes, go for baby potatoes for this recipe. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)Ingredients

400g – Boiled baby potatoes

2 tsp – Oil

1 tsp – Fresh/dry red chilli paste

Salt as per taste

1 tsp – Corn flour

1 tbsp – Fresh/dry red chilli paste

4-5 tbsp – Water

1.5 tbsp – Tomato ketchup

1 tbsp – Soya sauce

6 – Garlic cloves, finely chopped

Some curry leaves

Some finely chopped spring onions

Some chopped green and red chillies

Some roasted peanuts

Method

*Heat the pan, pour one teaspoon oil.

*Add one teaspoon fresh/dry red chilli paste (if dry soak in warm water for 10 mins).

*Add 400 grams boiled baby potatoes (half boiled up to two whistles in cooker).

*Add some salt, mix and cook until the colour turns golden.

*Now take one teaspoon cornflour in a bowl and add one tablespoon chilli paste, 4-5 tablespoons water, tomato ketchup, soya sauce and mix well. (make sure all ingredients at at room temperature).

*Heat up another pan, pour oil and add six finely chopped garlic cloves, some curry leaves, finely chopped spring onions, chopped green and red chillies, roasted peanuts (for crunch) and the mixture made with sauces. Mix well and cook on slow flame.

*Add some water if it’s thicker and cook it by keep mixing.

*Add potatoes in it and mix it well.

*Garnish with some finely chopped spring onions and your Chatpata Aloo 65 is ready.

