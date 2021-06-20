scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Father’s Day special: This no-bake mango ice cream cake will put a smile on your dad’s face

Enjoying the day with your father, devouring mangoes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2021 2:10:52 pm
lockdown father's day celebration, father's day cake, no bake ice-cream cake, no oven ice cream cake, icebox cake, how to make no bake mango cake, no oven mango cake recipe, homemade mango ice cream cake, simple ice cream cake recipe, summer mango recipes, mango desserts for summer, easy lockdown cake recipes, eggless ice cream cake, eggless baking, bake with shivesh, best ice cream cake recipeWould you like to try this recipe? (Photo: Shivesh Bhatia/ Instagram| Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Today is a very special occasion, but most of us are at home. With having nowhere to go on Father’s Day, you can still lift your dad’s spirits. If you are looking for ways to make the celebration special at home, look no further. Here is a decadent recipe for all mango lovers, courtesy of YouTuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia.

Check it out.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mango cubes
  • 2 cups mango ice cream
  • 20 rusks
  • 2 cups vanilla ice cream
  • 1.5 cups mango juice
  • Fresh mangoes
  • Strawberries
  • Passionfruit purée
  • Blueberries
Steps

*Begin by preparing a 6-inch spring-form pan; then take a bowl and pour mango juice in it.

*Now take the rusks and dip it nicely into the juice. Once soaked, arrange it on the spring-form pan. In the empty space, break the rusk and add it so that everything is covered properly and that there are no gaps.

*Next, take a fresh bowl and add the vanilla ice cream which is a bit soft in texture. Add the mango cubes into the softened vanilla ice cream and fold the mixture until everything is mixed.

*Spread this mixture evenly on top of the base made from the soaked rusk. Now take the leftover soaked rusk and add it to the vanilla ice cream layer.

*In another bowl, prepare the final layer. Add the mango ice cream and allow it to soften a bit. Once done, add it as another layer over the rusk. Freeze this cake overnight.

*Slowly de-mould it and garnish it with strawberries and blueberries. Do not forget to add the passionfruit purée. Serve cold and enjoy!

Check out the video below.

