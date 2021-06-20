Father’s Day special: This no-bake mango ice cream cake will put a smile on your dad’s face

Today is a very special occasion, but most of us are at home. With having nowhere to go on Father’s Day, you can still lift your dad’s spirits. If you are looking for ways to make the celebration special at home, look no further. Here is a decadent recipe for all mango lovers, courtesy of YouTuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia.

Ingredients

Steps

*Begin by preparing a 6-inch spring-form pan; then take a bowl and pour mango juice in it.

*Now take the rusks and dip it nicely into the juice. Once soaked, arrange it on the spring-form pan. In the empty space, break the rusk and add it so that everything is covered properly and that there are no gaps.

*Next, take a fresh bowl and add the vanilla ice cream which is a bit soft in texture. Add the mango cubes into the softened vanilla ice cream and fold the mixture until everything is mixed.

*Spread this mixture evenly on top of the base made from the soaked rusk. Now take the leftover soaked rusk and add it to the vanilla ice cream layer.

*In another bowl, prepare the final layer. Add the mango ice cream and allow it to soften a bit. Once done, add it as another layer over the rusk. Freeze this cake overnight.

*Slowly de-mould it and garnish it with strawberries and blueberries. Do not forget to add the passionfruit purée. Serve cold and enjoy!

