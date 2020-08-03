Enjoy the festivities with this banoffee biscuit pudding

Do you like the combination of banana and toffee? (Photo: Getty) Do you like the combination of banana and toffee? (Photo: Getty)

Those who thoroughly love desserts know how it skips your stomach and directly reaches your heart. And it only gets better when you do not have to take the stress of baking your favourite dessert. On this special day of Rakhi, try your hands at this super yummy recipe of Banoffee Biscuit Pudding by Yotuber Shivesh Bhatia. We are sure you will love it to bits!

Ingredients

15-20 – Biscuits

1 cup – Caramel sauce (you can make it at home with this easy recipe)

¾ cup – Milk + 6 tbsp – Custard powder

½ cup – Powdered sugar

Grated chocolate for garnish

2 – Medium-sized bananas

1 cup – Heavy cream

4 cups – Milk

Steps

*Add 4 cups of milk to a heavy-base saucepan and simmer it on medium heat. Meanwhile, in a bowl take ¾ cup milk and mix the custard powder it in.

*While stirring the milk in the pan, slowly add custard mixture and mix. Bring to a boil and add powdered sugar. You will notice the milk has started to thicken. Once thick, turn off the heat.

*Now transfer this to a large glass bowl and cover it with cellophane sheet and let it stay for 30 minutes or until it cools down.

*Next, take a flat glass shallow dish and carefully place the biscuits at the bottom. Now pour caramel sauce over the biscuits generously. Chop the bananas and place it on the caramel.

*Now pour the custard mixture. Spread it all over the bananas and toffee mixture. Repeat the last step again.

*Now beat a cup of heavy cream until soft peaks. Spread this mixture over the custard and top it off with grated chocolate.

Here are other no-bake recipes you will thoroughly enjoy! Check them out below.

Tired of baking? This no-bake recipe will be your new favourite

This no-bake banana cheesecake will satiate your sweet cravings

These vegan fudge brownies don’t require baking; check out the recipe here

Try these vegan and gluten-free chocolate bites which require four ingredients only

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd