Try this no bake, healthy ‘Peanut Butter Chocolate Seed Bar’ tonight

Sweets are a quintessential part of Indian culture and dessert lovers will vouch for the fact that it is hard to resist them. However, they come loaded with sugar and calories, making it essential to consume them within limits. But what if we tell you that we have a recipe that will satiate your sweet tooth without compromising your health?

Sharing one such recipe is Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, who took to Instagram to reveal her “favourite dessert” recipe. Her “vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, and no-bake peanut butter chocolate seed bar” is perfect for all of you with a sweet tooth out there.

Take a look!

All you need

¼ cup tahini

¼ cup honey

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ pumpkin seeds

½ flaked coconut

¼ cup ground flaxseed

¼ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup chia seeds

Topping

½ cup peanut butter

½ cup chocolate chips

Recipe

Combine the tahini, honey, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Add all the seeds and combine to form a sticky dough.

Pack it into a prepared baking sheet and freeze it for an hour.

Pour peanut butter or any nut butter of your choice and then again put it in the freezer for sometime.

Melt the chocolate chip or any dark chocolate of your choice (I’ve used 85% dark chocolate) and pour on top of the peanut butter, spreading it gently to ensure it doesn’t mix with the peanut butter

chip or any dark chocolate of your choice (I’ve used 85% dark chocolate) and pour on top of the peanut butter, spreading it gently to ensure it doesn’t mix with the peanut butter Freeze it overnight and enjoy!

Easy to make and also healthy, these bars will ensure you end your day on the sweetest note without any guilt!

