scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Try this no bake, healthy ‘Peanut Butter Chocolate Seed Bar’ tonight

This chocolate seed bar recipe is vegan, gluten, dairy, and sugar free.

chocolate bar recipe, Yasmin KarachiwalaThis chocolate seed bar recipe will not nlt satiate your taste buds but will also serve you with umpteen health benefits (Representative photo: Getty Images)

Sweets are a quintessential part of Indian culture and dessert lovers will vouch for the fact that it is hard to resist them. However, they come loaded with sugar and calories, making it essential to consume them within limits. But what if we tell you that we have a recipe that will satiate your sweet tooth without compromising your health?

Sharing one such recipe is Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, who took to Instagram to reveal her “favourite dessert” recipe. Her “vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, and no-bake peanut butter chocolate seed bar” is perfect for all of you with a sweet tooth out there. 

Also Read | |Watch: This viral recipe for ice pizza has left netizens puzzled

Take a look!

All you need

  •  ¼ cup tahini
  •  ¼ cup honey
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ pumpkin seeds
  • ½ flaked coconut
  • ¼ cup ground flaxseed
  • ¼ cup sunflower seeds
  • ¼ cup chia seeds
Also Read | |The first steps to kitchen mastery

Topping

  • ½ cup peanut butter
  • ½ cup chocolate chips

Recipe

  • Combine the tahini, honey, and vanilla extract until smooth.
  • Add all the seeds and combine to form a sticky dough.
  • Pack it into a prepared baking sheet and freeze it for an hour.
  • Pour peanut butter or any nut butter of your choice and then again put it in the freezer for sometime.
  • Melt the chocolate chip or any dark chocolate of your choice (I’ve used 85% dark chocolate) and pour on top of the peanut butter, spreading it gently to ensure it doesn’t mix with the peanut butter
  • Freeze it overnight and enjoy!

Easy to make and also healthy, these bars will ensure you end your day on the sweetest note without any guilt!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 09:40:33 pm
Next Story

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Playing XI tip-off: Arshdeep to make ODI debut, Samson for Hooda, Chahal over Kuldeep

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

jehangir
Exhibition pays ode to wildlife with realistic and abstract works
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close