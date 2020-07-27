This no-bake banana cheesecake will satiate your sweet cravings

In love with cheesecake? Try this easy recipe. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) In love with cheesecake? Try this easy recipe. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is always a good idea to whip up something quick and easy whenever those midnight sweet cravings strike. And what better than ending the day on a sweet note. So if you been wanting to make something delicious to satiate your sweet cravings, how about a cheesecake? And what better than a no-bake cheesecake.

Weekend or not, try out this recipe for a quick treat.

Chef Ranveer Brar recently shared this no-bake recipe. Take a look.

Banana Cheesecake

Preparation Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

Category: Dessert

Ingredients

For the base

1 cup – Graham Crackers/Marie Biscuit, powdered

¼ cup – Caster sugar

1/2 cup – Butter, melted

For cheese layer

1 cup – Cream cheese

½ cup – Caster sugar

½ cup – Whipped cream, stiffly beaten

2 – Bananas, sliced

For pudding layer

2 cups – Milk

¼ cup – Vanilla custard powder

½ cup – Whipped cream, stiffly beaten

2 no – Bananas, mashed

Method

*For the base, combine all the ingredients and mix well.

*Take a detachable round cake tin.

*Spread crumb mixture on the bottom of the tin and refrigerate till other layers are prepared.

*For the cheese layer, blend cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Fold in whipped cream and keep in a cool place.

*For the pudding layer, heat milk in a pot. Add custard powder and whisk till lump-free and thick. Let it cool.

*Fold in whipped cream and mashed bananas.

*Now take out the cake tin. Layer sliced bananas, then add cream cheese filling, then again a layer of sliced bananas and lastly the pudding.

*Refrigerate for minimum two hours, and maximum overnight.

*Remove and detach. Cut and serve.

When are you going to make it?

