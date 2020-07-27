This no-bake banana cheesecake will satiate your sweet cravings

It is always a good idea to whip up something quick and easy whenever those midnight sweet cravings strike. And what better than ending the day on a sweet note. So if you been wanting to make something delicious to satiate your sweet cravings, how about a cheesecake? And what better than a no-bake cheesecake.
Weekend or not, try out this recipe for a quick treat.
Chef Ranveer Brar recently shared this no-bake recipe. Take a look.
Banana Cheesecake
Preparation Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 4
Category: Dessert
Ingredients
For the base
1 cup – Graham Crackers/Marie Biscuit, powdered
¼ cup – Caster sugar
1/2 cup – Butter, melted
For cheese layer
1 cup – Cream cheese
½ cup – Caster sugar
½ cup – Whipped cream, stiffly beaten
2 – Bananas, sliced
For pudding layer
2 cups – Milk
¼ cup – Vanilla custard powder
½ cup – Whipped cream, stiffly beaten
2 no – Bananas, mashed
Method
*For the base, combine all the ingredients and mix well.
*Take a detachable round cake tin.
*Spread crumb mixture on the bottom of the tin and refrigerate till other layers are prepared.
*For the cheese layer, blend cream cheese and sugar together until smooth. Fold in whipped cream and keep in a cool place.
*For the pudding layer, heat milk in a pot. Add custard powder and whisk till lump-free and thick. Let it cool.
*Fold in whipped cream and mashed bananas.
*Now take out the cake tin. Layer sliced bananas, then add cream cheese filling, then again a layer of sliced bananas and lastly the pudding.
*Refrigerate for minimum two hours, and maximum overnight.
*Remove and detach. Cut and serve.
When are you going to make it?
