Sugar-free recipe: Try these vegan chocolate bites

Would you like to try this 4-ingredient recipe? (Photo: Getty) Would you like to try this 4-ingredient recipe? (Photo: Getty)

Food has been our constant mood lifter during the lockdown phase. But let’s also be honest that many of us have consumed a lot of unhealthy food during this time. So now it is time to make a healthy switch and opt for foods that are delicious but also nutritious. And if you are willing to tread the path to good health, this recipe is for you.

All you need are four easily-available ingredients to make delicious chocolate bites which are gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free as well. Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

3 – Frozen bananas

A bar of unsweetened or dark chocolate

2 tbsp – Peanut butter

A cup of almond milk

Steps

*Freeze peeled bananas for at least three hours. Then take them out and put into a blender.

*To this, add peanut butter and almond milk. Blend until it turns into an ice-cream like consistency.

*Transfer the mix into an ice-cube tray and freeze for 2 hours. You can also add dates or peanuts to the mixture. In fact, coconut flakes also taste great.

*Melt a bar of chocolate in the microwave for a minute and then de-mould the banana mixture cubes. Dip them into the melted chocolate and then freeze again for an hour.

*Take them out and drizzle some chocolate sauce or honey and enjoy!

Would you like to try them?

