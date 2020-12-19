Feeling the nip in the air? Time to have this warm bowl of soup

With the drop in temperature, it is a good idea to indulge in immunity-boosting foods that can keep you warm. One of the best and filling dishes is soups that can come in handy to satiate your hunger pangs while contributing to your health. So, gear up to make this easy recipe from chef Ranveer Brar who thoroughly believes that we must all indulge –“Winter is here and indulging into soup is mandatory.”
Here is an easy recipe of scrumptious cheese and bread soup. Take a look below.
Cheese and Bread Soup
Prep time: 5 mins
Cooking time: 12 minutes
Serves: 2
Category: Soup
Ingredients
1tsp – Butter
1 no – Onion, finely chopped
100g – Bread, small pieces
50g – Parmesan cheese
1 no – Egg
1/4 cup – Parsley, chopped
Salt to taste
1l – vegetable stock
1tsp – Black pepper powder
Method
*Heat butter in a pot and add in the onions. Cook them until it turns translucent.
*Now add in the bread and mix. Add in the parmesan cheese, parsley and salt. Mix everything together.
*Pour in the stock and let the soup come to a boil.
*Beat in the egg and slowly pour it in the soup. The egg strings start to form. Gently stir the soup.
*Add in the pepper powder and mix everything.
*Serve hot and enjoy the goodness!
